Search

Advanced search

Andy Edwards pleased with Leyton Orient’s spirit during defeat to Portsmouth

18:35 14 January 2017

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Brisbane Road boss reflects on 3-5-2 formation and Kevin Nolan taking charge of Notts County

Comment

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards was pleased with the spirit his team showed during today’s 2-1 defeat at high-flying League Two play-off hopefuls Portsmouth.

The O’s suffered a third consecutive loss after Conor Chaplin netted a brace for the hosts to cancel out Gavin Massey’s stunning first-half leveller.

Although Orient struggled to significantly test Pompey custodian David Forde, they showed plenty of appetite to try and get back in the game, although just lacked a touch of cutting edge in the final third.

“I thought the spirit was very good and that is one thing which we’ve been lacking and we spoke to the players about that,” said Edwards.

“They need to recognise that and continue it and on the other side we need to stop conceding cheap goals.

“It wasn’t a routine cross, it was a good delivery and header, but it was somebody in our area who was unmarked.”

Orient sprung a surprise before kick-off by playing a 3-5-2 formation before reverting back to 4-4-2 late on.

The O’s boss was disappointed with the goals they conceded at Fratton Park, but felt overall they defended strongly.

Edwards said: “We initially started with five at the back when we were defending and we wanted to have more bodies in our penalty area to deal with the threat Portsmouth would pose.

“We defended well and resolutely and they put us under a lot of pressure, but we defended our area well.

“Obviously we changed it because we were chasing the game and we wanted to stop them higher up the pitch at source.

“We knew our wide players could stop their full-backs because they were a big threat for Portsmouth and pushing on so we changed it at that point.”

Before the O’s game in the south coast kicked off, one of their most recent former managers Kevin Nolan was taking charge of his first Notts County game.

It finished goalless between the Magpies and Mansfield Town, which keeps them below Orient.

Edwards is predicting Nolan will turn things around at Meadow Lane, adding: “I expect a response at Notts County.

“Kevin will build on being hard to play against and they got a goalless draw today, so that’s a clean sheet straight away for him and I’m sure he’ll be very successful there.”

Related articles

Keywords: Gavin Massey Andy Edwards Kevin Nolan Notts County Portsmouth Mansfield Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Clapton, Redbridge draw; Bari beaten

Yesterday, 12:00
Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Essex Senior League: Clapton 0 Redbridge 0; Southend Manor 4 London Bari 1

Edwards pleased with O’s spirit

Saturday, January 14, 2017 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road boss reflects on 3-5-2 formation and Kevin Nolan taking charge of Notts County

West Ham light up London Stadium with stunning second-half show

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Andy Carroll (second right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Andy Carroll scores with a superb scissor kick as Crystal Palace are crushed

Chaplin double hands brave Orient another loss

Saturday, January 14, 2017 George Sessions at Fratton Park
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Portsmouth 2 Leyton Orient 1

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Redbridge Judo Club bag impressive medal haul

Redbridge Judo Club

UEL’s Willmott secures Olympic spot

Aimee Willmott celebrates after winning gold in the women's open 200m butterfly at the British Swimming Championships at Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow (pic: Craig Watson/PA)

Chaplin double hands brave Orient another loss

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Portsmouth vs Leyton Orient

Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player ratings: Errors prove costly

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak (centre) shows his frustration after Plymouth Argyle score at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now