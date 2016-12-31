Search

Andy Edwards knows Leyton Orient are still in relegation battle and wants win at Exeter City

18:36 31 December 2016

Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards joked he isn’t fearing the sack ahead of facing Grecians, who got rid of Ian Hendon and Alberto Cavasin in 2016

Andy Edwards insists Leyton Orient are still in a relegation battle despite enjoying a strong finish to 2016.

The O’s are currently 20th in League Two, though have a five-point cushion over the relegation places.

Ollie Palmer’s rescued a point for Orient against Cambridge United yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Exeter City.

“It is small steps all the time and I don’t think we can get carried away and I don’t think the supporters can either,” said Edwards.

“We are still in a relegation fight and I stand by that, so we have to be realistic and we’ll set small targets.

“We will keep chipping away at taking points and getting up the table and then maybe we can look at things differently.

“We will travel to Exeter today and assess everybody with regard to picking a team for Monday.”

Edwards has impressed during his short stint as Orient boss, yet could be forgiven for feeling nervous ahead of facing the Grecians.

The last two times Exeter have faced the O’s, it has resulted in the Brisbane Road boss getting the sack.

Ian Hendon lost his job after a 3-1 defeat at home to Paul Tisdale’s side last January and Alberto Cavasin was sacked following a 1-0 loss in November.

“I appreciate you pointing that out,” laughed Edwards when asked about Exeter getting Orient managers the sack.

He joked: “I would hope I have got a few games left in me yet, so we’ll wait and see, but we are going down there to win.”

Edwards feels the academy players have helped Orient finish 2016 positively after a run of two wins, one draw and one defeat.

But the 45-year-old was keen to heap praise on the experience squad members and the supporters, adding: “The youngsters have done well.

“They have loads of energy and enthusiasm and it rubs off on people and it’s infectious, but this has been a group thing. There have been changes and the senior players have a massive part to play.

“Whoever is in the side there needs to be support from the outside and from within the club. I think there is togetherness about the place at the moment.”

