Andy Edwards insists new Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb can keep League Two club up

17:00 02 February 2017

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

45-year-old discusses Webb’s positive character and how former under-18s boss won’t shy away from tough decisions at Brisbane Road

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak dives to his left to tip Conor Chaplin's penalty for Portsmouth wide (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards has backed new Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb to steer the east London outfit away from trouble this season, but urged everyone associated with the club to pull together.

The 45-year-old announced his resignation as O’s boss on Sunday after just two months in charge of the first team.

Edwards departed Brisbane Road to take up a role within the Football Association, but discussed why his former colleague Webb will do well at Orient.

He said: “Danny is a very positive character and he is in a situation where, personally, he has nothing to lose.

“It is a good opportunity for him and he’ll have no problems making tough decisions. I’ve known him for a long time and always seen he has the attributes to be an excellent manager.

“This is something he has always wanted and it may have come earlier than expected, but he’s following in the footsteps of his father.

“Hopefully Danny gets a little bit of luck and the support he needs at the right time from the right people.”

The former Orient boss went on to discuss how the transfer window now being shut should be a positive for the League Two club.

Andy Edwards looks on at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards saw Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy, Tom Parkes and Jordan Bowery transfer listed while he was O’s manager.

Bowery departed on loan to Crewe Alexandra while Alan Dunne was released before Ollie Palmer moved to Luton Town on the final day of January.

“Danny is good enough to keep Orient up and the players will be fully focused now the transfer window has shut,” said Edwards.

“January is an unsettling time for every club up and down the country, but especially so at Orient.

“The players have been in the dark about whether they would be on the transfer list or if they would come off it, but there is a good group there.

“Danny has a decent set of players and there is enough at the club to stay up and this next period of matches is crucial.

“Carlisle United will be hard on Saturday, but then Orient have Morecambe and go away to Yeovil Town.

“Plymouth Argyle is the one after and then there is a cluster of games against teams down the bottom, so this is a crucial time and I think they can pick up the victories they need.”

The former Southend United defender, who spent over seven years at O’s, believes the supporters will be completely behind Webb.

He admitted Orient may now be viewed as underdogs to survive this season, but urged everyone to pull together.

“I think the supporters will be a 100 per cent behind Danny and the team and that is massively important,” said Edwards.

“Everybody is aware of the issues at the club, but hopefully the players, fans and staff can really come together now.

“You look at it and Orient are probably underdogs to survive, but I do believe they have enough to do it and I think Danny can keep the club up.”

Edwards, as he revealed in his statement on Sunday afternoon, conceded it was a really difficult decision to leave O’s.

The former academy boss explained how he always wanted to manage the club and just wished it had lasted longer and under different circumstances.

But Edwards explained how the time was right for a new challenge, adding: “The offer from the FA was a great opportunity for me and I felt wanted which is massively important.

“It was a difficult decision to leave because I’ve been at Orient for over seven years and the club has been a big part of my life.

“It really was a privilege and an honour to be manager and that is something I always wanted to do.

“Obviously I would have liked it to last longer, but a number of circumstances made it very difficult for me.”

