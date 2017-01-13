Andy Edwards doesn’t know if Francesco Becchetti wants to sell Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Brisbane Road boss reflects on departure of Jay Simpson to MLS outfit Philadelphia Union

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards admits he doesn’t know if president Francesco Becchetti is looking to sell the League Two club.

Earlier this week, LOFT called on the Italian to put the O’s up for sale and I analysed why it appears the 50-year-old is doing just that.

But Edwards is concentrating on the football side of things and concedes they need a couple of reinforcements this month.

He added: “I’ve not heard anything about Francesco selling the club, so I can’t really comment on that.

“I’m unaware of it and know as much as anybody else on that one, but from the football side of things we are in a really difficult situation.

“Obviously I’m looking at teams around us and they are building their squad and bringing people in to help them fight.

“I’m hoping maybe at some point this month we can do the same because you look at the players we have and we’ve only got two wide players in Gavin Massey and Sandro Semedo so we’re very light in numbers.”

When Jay Simpson asked to leave the club at the end of 2016, it was hoped his wages would enable Edwards to boost the Orient squad.

However, the 45-year-old revealed the striker signing for Philadelphia Union earlier this week hasn’t changed anything.

“I think Jay has got a three-year contract. He’s gone to Philadelphia and it seemed to happen very quickly,” said Edwards.

“I literally found out a couple of days before he signed. It is a great move for him and he’s a good lad and a very good footballer, so I wish him all the best.

“No I don’t think it will allow me to bring people in, so we are going to have to work with the players at the club right now.”

While that is the case for Edwards now, the O’s boss retained a glimmer of hope that the situation may change.

Orient supporters will desperately wish that can happen with the Brisbane Road club in need of at least a winger plus a central defender.

Edwards added: “I’d hope to bring players in, I really would, but at the moment I’ve been told we can’t do that.

“It might change, things do, but as it stands right now we’ll work with the players we have got and see where it takes us.”