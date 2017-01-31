Search

AFC Bournemouth winger Jordan Green links up with Leyton Orient on loan

22:01 31 January 2017

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Newport County

Leyton Orient have announced the loan signing of AFC Bournemouth winger Jordan Green on a deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is the second player to move to Brisbane Road on transfer deadline day and hands new O’s boss Danny Webb a welcome boost.

Green’s addition follows hot on the heels of Rowan Liburd moving to east London on loan from league rivals Stevenage.

After seeing Ulrich Nnomo and Ollie Palmer depart E10 earlier today, it is a relief to see Orient at least bring in a couple of new faces.

Cherries winger Green is no stranger to League Two having spent the first half of the campaign on loan at fellow strugglers Newport County.

The diminutive attacker, who can play on each wing, started the Exiles 1-0 win at Orient back in August.

Green did struggle to hold down a starting role at Newport, though, despite initially impressing and returned to Bournemouth earlier this month.

Although the ex-Banbury United winger failed to demonstrate his potential at the Welsh club, he’ll provide Webb with an alternative option out wide.

Former Orient boss Andy Edwards only really had Gavin Massey and Sandro Semedo as options on the wing with Josh Koroma handed a couple of chances and Nnomo deemed not good enough.

But Green at least offers another option and despite being right-footed, is able to play on the left comfortably or up front.

The addition of the Bournemouth winger concludes a fairly busy day for Orient with two players arriving and two departing on loan.

