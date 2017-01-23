Search

Kitroom get off to flyer to reach Essex Alliance League Division Three Cup final

11:30 23 January 2017

Essex Alliance Division Three outfit Kitroom face the camera (pic: Anees Ikramullah).

Four goals in the first half earned Hainault-based club a comprehensive victory over league rivals

Kitroom continued their excellent form with a fine 5-1 victory over Flyers in the last eight of the Essex Alliance League Division Three Cup.

The Hainault club scored four times in the first half to virtually confirm their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Justin Cummins opened the scoring after 10 minutes from the penalty spot following a foul on Hristo Sirakov.

It was an excellent start by Kitroom at their Hainault Recreation Ground home, but they didn’t add to their tally until past the half an hour mark.

But the second goal was worth the wait with Rob Crane curling home after being picked out by Lewis McCarthy in the 34th minute.

Kitroom made it 3-0 just eight minutes later when Sameer Patel crossed in for Sirakov to place home.

And on the stroke of half time Sirakov turned provider by finding Mo Kidia and he fired into the net.

Complacency set in for the hosts after the break and Flyers reduced the arrears early in the second period.

McCarthy had the final say on proceedings, however, 15 minutes from time after collecting Denis Karmaj’s pass before slotting home.

It maintained Kitroom’s impressive run of form – they have won their last four games and visit St Clere’s in the quarter-finals of the Essex Junior Trophy next Saturday.

