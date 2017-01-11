Search

It was not a good start to 2017 bemoans Eton Manor head coach Jamie Connors following defeat at Ruislip

12:30 11 January 2017

Eton Manor's Chris Smith tackles a Ruislip opponent with Barney Newbury offering support (pic: Martin Pearl).

Archant

Tries from Max Murray, Nick Shephard and Michael Eghan were not enough to prevent a defeat at west Londoners

Eton Manor's Michael Eghan runs in a try against Ruislip (pic: Martin Pearl).Eton Manor's Michael Eghan runs in a try against Ruislip (pic: Martin Pearl).

Eton Manor head coach Jamie Connors admitted a bad spell before the break cost his team at Ruislip in the London One North on Saturday.

Early tries from Max Murray and Nick Shephard put the visitors in control before they conceded three times in the final six minutes of the half.

James Osborn received a yellow during the same period and although Michael Eghan crossed over after the break, Osborn saw red and Manor lost 24-22.

“We started pretty well and were 12-0 up and they came back into the game quite well down the slope,” said Connors.

“At half time we were thinking it was ok, but we got a yellow card and a red, so played a lot of the second half with 14. That is going to be difficult for any team.

“James Osborne got a couple of yellows and the second was for the new high tackle rule so he was pretty unlucky really. It was quite a soft red card.

“When you take that into account and the fact we won the second half 10-3 - it was just the bad spell 10 minutes before half time which cost us the game.”

It left Manor frustrated having ended 2016 in fine fashion and meant they suffered their first defeat since October 1.

Their cause wasn’t helped by a number of injuries with captain Tryson Goodchild forced off and replaced by Jon Ewers, who had to play out of position at hooker.

Meanwhile winger Murray suffered a problem with his leg before the break and Eghan took his place.

And late on centre George Harman suffered an injury and number eight Garth Tucker had to go into the backline.

Connors added: “It was not a good start to the year. It was what I expected from Ruislip and the players expected, but we weren’t quite sharp enough and got tripped up.

“We’ve been here before and done that. I don’t think we are ever fantastic when we have a break. Both us and Ruislip had three weeks off so it is no excuse.

“I think we were just a bit out of sync. We had a couple of new players in different positions so it is hard to put the defeat down to just one reason.”

Manor remain fourth in the table, yet are four points behind third-placed Chingford and nine off Brentwood in second.

