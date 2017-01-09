Ilford pay penalty as points are shared

The main stand at Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford 2 FC Romania 2

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a game that initially took a while to set alight, there was drama, errors and end-to-end action between Essex Senior League rivals Ilford and FC Romania.

The home side went into the fixture on the back of a three-game winning streak, including a confidence-boosting victory over leaders Barking before Christmas and cup success over Stansted in midweek.

Conversely, the visitors arrived without a win in their last three matches, following a draw and a loss in the last two league games and a thumping cup defeat against Southend Manor.

In what was a cagey, fairly close first half, FC Romania were able to get into the Ilford half more frequently and attacked well, but were unable to penetrate a well organised and assured defensive line.

Ilford could not make any significant penetration into opposition territory and, of the two teams, looked the least likely to score.

A collision between Ilford striker Wale Odedoyin and Cosmin Costache thankfully saw neither player injured and both able to carry on playing, before FC Romania were awarded a free-kick in the 17th minute in a good position just outside the penalty box and Sergui Maximov blazed over the bar.

Ilford gradually grew into the game and in the 36th minute a shot from Lindispho Mtyanda, a key player returning from injury, fizzed just a few yards past the post.

But FC Romania, who were the better side in the opening half, sliced Ilford open six minutes later after a well timed, incisive through ball from the back found Florin Pop, whose shot was pushed away for a corner by Ilford goalkeeper Chris Clark.

The visitors created another good goalscoring opportunity just before the interval when a brilliant, lofted diagonal pass to the right from Andrei Pavel picked out the speedy Illie Vasile, but his low drive inside in the penalty area was again well stopped by Clark.

And Ilford responded with a spectacular effort from midfielder Joe Killingback who rattled the crossbar from about 30 yards with FC Romania keeper Adrian Darabant rooted to the spot.

In a much more lively and open second half, both sides strectched the play and created a good amount of scoring chances.

FC Romania broke the deadlock in the 60th minute and it was well deserved as they managed to counter-attack with Pop who made a positive, darting run into the Ilford half and waited for support from his team-mates.

Impressive playmaker Pavel joined the attack and cleverly slid a neat pass to his right between two Ilford defenders for winger Vasile, who calmly slot home low to Clark’s right.

FC Romania looked very dangerous on the counter-attack from then on and another goal looked likely.

But Ilford fought back and Odedoyin was put through by Mtyanda, only to fire straight at the onrushing Darabant as his drought continued.

The hosts were gifted a route back into the game in the 65th minute, though, when Darabant came to collect a high ball in his area after a cross from Odedoyin was blocked by the defence.

The keeper failed to gather the ball, though, and dropped it straight to substitute Eden Nelson, who had replaced defender Harry Matthews and reacted sharply to sneak in between two defenders and hook the ball into the net on the turn and level.

A back pass by FC Romania on 71 minutes gave Ilford an indirect free-kick inside the penalty area which was well blocked by a plethora of bodies.

But, having grown in confidence after their equaliser, the Foxes went in search of another goal and Chris Stevens played a pass into Nelson on 74 minutes and he made a smart turn and blasted the ball low past the diving Darabant for his and Ilford’s second of the match.

FC Romania had the ball in the back of the home net three minutes later, but it was ruled out for offside, and Ilford looked set to see the game out and claim all three points.

Killingback was booked for dissent in the 86th minute, though, and his clumsy challenge from behind on Sergiu Pitaru saw him receive a second yellow card and handed the visitors a lifeline in the last minute.

Gabriel Ghinea stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake, confidently slotting the ball low to the right of Clark as the match ended all square.

Considering they had led for a longer period of the game and were so close to sealing victory, it may well feel more like a loss for Ilford, but the point pushed them up to 12th in the table ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with Wadham Lodge.