Ilford hit six; Barkingside win thriller

Sipho Mtyanda scored a hat-trick for Ilford in their win over London Bari

Ilford 6 London Bari 2; Enfield 3 Barkingside 4

Sipho Mtyanda’s hat-trick led Ilford to an emphatic Essex Senior League win over London Bari at Cricklefield Stadium, as tenants Barkingside came out on top in a seven-goal thriller at Enfield.

Having beaten Haringey & Waltham 4-0 on Wednesday night to launch a busy February schedule, Allan Fenn’s Foxes flew out of the traps to score five times in the first half against struggling Bari.

And they added a sixth goal after the restart, as Mtyanda’s treble proved the inspiration, with Ryan Ramsay adding a brace and long-serving Chris Stevens also getting in on the act.

Bari hit back with a brace, but those goals proved little consolation as Ilford walked off with the points to climb above local rivals Redbridge – whose home match with Basildon United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Oakside – into 10th place.

Fenn’s men have games in hand on all of the teams above them in the table and they now face a run of four successive matches on the road as they visit FC Romania on Wednesday, with away fixtures at Basildon United, Bari and Eton Manor to follow before they return to home turf to host Enfield in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy on February 22.

Meanwhile, Barkingside ran out 4-3 winners over Enfield at Barrows Farm, thanks to two goals apiece from David Laird and Jakub Berkowicz.

Barely two minutes had been played when Laird opened the scoring, but Mohamed Mahmoud hit back for Enfield from a James Briggs through ball.

Berkowicz restored Barkingside’s lead on 10 minutes, but the home side were back on terms for a second time when a long ball from Matthew Thoma was flicked into the path of Daryl Cooper, who knocked it past Jack Francis and fired home.

Laird struck again on 34 minutes, taking his tally for the season to 13 to join Luke With at the top of the goalscoring charts and give Barkingside the edge at half time, and Berkowicz grabbed his second goal of the game midway through the second half to make it 4-2.

Cooper netted a third for Enfield late on, but there was no denying Barkingside victory, with bottom club Burnham up next at Cricklefield on February 11.

Their scheduled London Senior Cup tie at Ryman Premier Division outfit Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday has been postponed as the south London club have an FA Trophy replay.

Barkingside: Francis, Birch, Wright, Ajoodha, Amoako, Blake, Conteh (Ademilyu 78), Glancy (Clifton 56), Laird, With, Berkowicz. Unused subs: Ambrose, Lee, Walker-Browne.