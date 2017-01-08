Ilford, Barkingside bank points; Redbridge hit for six

Essex Senior League rivals return to action

Ilford 2 FC Romania 2

Ilford had to settle for a point from their first league outing of 2017 at Cricklefield Stadium.

Allan Fenn’s Foxes had beaten Stansted in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy in midweek, but after a goalless first half back on their own turf, they fell behind on 50 minutes as Ilie Valentin Vasile netted for the visitors.

Eden Nelson bagged a brace to turn the match around and give Ilford the lead and they looked set to claim all three points when Romania were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute and Gabriel Chinea stepped up to convert.

The point saw Ilford climb one place to 12th and they will hope for better when they welcome Wadham Lodge on Wednesday.

Hullbridge Sports 2 Barkingside 2

Gursel Gulfer’s Barkingside came from behind to earn a point at Lower Road on their return to Essex Senior League action after a three-week break.

The visitors opened the scoring in first half stoppage time through young striker Jakub Berkowicz, who had been booked earlier in the match before claiming his fourth goal in seven appearances.

But Hullbridge were back on terms just past the hour mark thanks to Jimmy Cox and took the lead after a stunning strike from Harry Skinner.

Luke With levelled with his 12th goal of the campaign, 15 minutes from time, and the point earned helped Barkingside climb above local rivals Redbridge into 10th place, with a game in hand over the Motormen.

Barkingside return to action with a home match against Sporting Bengal on Monday week (January 16), when admission will be just £5 for all.

Barkingside: Francis, Birch, Wright, Clifton (Macpherson 72), Conteh, Laird, Lee (Ambrose 78), Fontaine, Walker-Browne, Berkowicz (Ademilyu 86), With.

Redbridge 3 Sawbridgeworth 6

Redbridge were left stunned after seeing Sawbridgeworth score five times in the second half to claim victory in a nine-goal thriller at Oakside Stadium.

The home side led 2-1 at the break, but hat-tricks from Toby Cleaver and Gavin Cockman turned the match on its head and saw the Robins fly off with all three points.

The defeat saw Motormen slip to 11th place and they return to action with a trip to in-form Clapton next Saturday (January 14).