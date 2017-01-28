Five-star Redbridge on Friday night form

Jacob Dingli (right) celebrates a goal for Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge 5 Enfield 1

Redbridge made it three wins out of three on Friday evenings with Essex Senior League success at Oakside last night.

Having won 2-0 at Haringey & Waltham in September and beaten West Essex by a 5-1 margin at home last month, Motormen completed their Friday treble with another strong attacking display to move up to leapfrog Basildon United into ninth place.

The host raced into a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes thanks to early goals from Jacob Dingli and Joe Gent and added a third when poor Enfield defending allowed captain Adam Hunt to tap in from close range.

Gent had dragged a good chance for his second goal of the night past a post, but Enfield had opportunity to hit back before the interval.

The visitors wasted three good heading chances and saw Jake Mernagh produce two good saves to maintain the status quo at half time, but Motormen dominated in the second half and could have won by a bigger margin.

They had to settle for goals from Dingli, who took his tally for the season to 24 in 29 appearances, and the returning Brian Moses, who has rejoined from Waltham Forest, and will now turn their attentions to the league cup as they host Sawbridgeworth on Tuesday.

Local rivals Barkingside are due to entertain Sawbridgeworth in the league today (Saturday), while Ilford have another free weekend ahead of their next match against Haringey & Waltham at Cricklefield Stadium on Wednesday.

Redbridge: Mernagh, Cornelius, Carter, Alexandrou, Parish, Kyungu, Gent, Philips, Dingli, Hunt, Coxi-Sebastfao. Subs: Roult, Moses, Bell, Miller.