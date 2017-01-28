Search

Advanced search

Five-star Redbridge on Friday night form

08:45 28 January 2017

Jacob Dingli (right) celebrates a goal for Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jacob Dingli (right) celebrates a goal for Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge 5 Enfield 1

Comment

Redbridge made it three wins out of three on Friday evenings with Essex Senior League success at Oakside last night.

Having won 2-0 at Haringey & Waltham in September and beaten West Essex by a 5-1 margin at home last month, Motormen completed their Friday treble with another strong attacking display to move up to leapfrog Basildon United into ninth place.

The host raced into a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes thanks to early goals from Jacob Dingli and Joe Gent and added a third when poor Enfield defending allowed captain Adam Hunt to tap in from close range.

Gent had dragged a good chance for his second goal of the night past a post, but Enfield had opportunity to hit back before the interval.

The visitors wasted three good heading chances and saw Jake Mernagh produce two good saves to maintain the status quo at half time, but Motormen dominated in the second half and could have won by a bigger margin.

They had to settle for goals from Dingli, who took his tally for the season to 24 in 29 appearances, and the returning Brian Moses, who has rejoined from Waltham Forest, and will now turn their attentions to the league cup as they host Sawbridgeworth on Tuesday.

Local rivals Barkingside are due to entertain Sawbridgeworth in the league today (Saturday), while Ilford have another free weekend ahead of their next match against Haringey & Waltham at Cricklefield Stadium on Wednesday.

Redbridge: Mernagh, Cornelius, Carter, Alexandrou, Parish, Kyungu, Gent, Philips, Dingli, Hunt, Coxi-Sebastfao. Subs: Roult, Moses, Bell, Miller.

Keywords: Essex Senior League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Team News: Mansfield Town vs Leyton Orient

09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana closes down a Crawley Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two week break from competitive action may do Nigel Atangana the world of good after a difficult couple of months

Five-star Redbridge on Friday night form

08:45
Jacob Dingli (right) celebrates a goal for Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge 5 Enfield 1

Sheppard set for Daggers debut

08:00 Ned Keating
Defender Jake Sheppard has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Reading until the end of the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Youngster joined Daggers on loan last week

Hockey Super 6s to be streamed live

07:00
Hockey's Indoor Super 6s are taking place at the SSE Arena, Wembley this weekend (pic rskg.co.uk)

England Hockey reveal link with Facebook and UNILAD

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kitroom get off to flyer to reach cup semi-final

Essex Alliance Division Three outfit Kitroom face the camera (pic: Anees Ikramullah).

Don’t stop believing says Manor coach Connors following reverse

Eton Manor's Luigi Martelletti escapes a Brentwood tackle (pic Martin Pearl)

Ross eyes big Oakside crowd

Redbridge joint-manager Dave Ross (right) smiles at Oakside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Fenn trying his best to keep Foxes positive

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Connors accepts Manor got tactics wrong at Brentwood

Sullivan of Eton Manor
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now