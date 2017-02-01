Search

Essex Senior League: Sawbridgeworth Town hit Redbridge for six in Challenge Cup

09:30 01 February 2017

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Motormen suffer another disappointing result against Hertfordshire club after losing 6-3 to the same opposition at start of the year

Redbridge conceded six goals to Sawbridgeworth Town for the second time this year to exit the Essex Senior League Challenge Cup last night.

Dave Ross and Ricky Eaton’s side shipped three times in each half to suffer a 6-2 defeat at Crofters End.

The tie was originally meant to be played at Oakside, but was switched to the Robins home earlier this week.

Sawbridgeworth made the most of home advantage by opening the scoring after seven minutes with Gavin Cockman netting against his old club.

It took the hosts just six minutes more to double their lead with Reece Cosson firing home a free kick from 25-yards.

And midway through the first half, the Robins made it 3-0 when Cockman picked out Cosson and he headed into the net.

Redbridge squandered a good chance to reduce the arrears just before the break and then gave away a penalty.

Fortunately Cockman failed to convert the spot-kick and the score remained 3-0 to Sawbridgeworth at half time.

The Motormen began the second period strongly, but conceded a fourth in the 56th minute when Cosson drilled home for his hat-trick.

And just past the hour mark, Sawbridgeworth made it 5-0 with substitute Aaron Thomas getting on the scoresheet.

Redbridge did pull one back with 15 minutes remaining through Bryan Kyunga and Jamie Alexandrou added another soon after.

But the Robins had the final say on proceedings with Cockman netting his second of the game against his former side.

Sawbridgeworth progress to the quarter-finals and Redbridge will be happy to see the back of the Hertfordshire club.

The Robins won 6-3 at Oakside at the beginning of January and have now knocked the Motormen out of the cup.

Redbridge return to league action this weekend when Basildon United make the trip to east London.

