Essex Senior League: Ricky Eaton excited by Redbridge’s trip to seaside outfit Southend Manor

Motormen travel to Southchurch Park to play second round tie in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton is delighted they’ve been able to bring forward the date of their Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy second round clash at Southend Manor to Saturday.

The Motormen were set to make the tricky journey to Southchurch Park later in the season on a Tuesday or Wednesday night.

But with both Essex Senior League clubs without a league match this weekend, they have been able to reschedule the tie.

Eaton said: “Southend Manor is one of the worst journeys for us, especially if we have to do it during the week.

“Last time we went there we turned up 10 minutes before kick-off as the traffic was awful, so I’m delighted we are going there on Saturday.

“They are a very good side, third in the table, but we’ll try to go there and do the business, so let’s see what happens.”

What makes Saturday’s encounter even more important for Redbridge is the fact it prevents them having a lengthy break from competitive football.

Eaton and Dave Ross’ team were set to host Basildon United at Oakside last weekend, but the fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

If Redbridge hadn’t brought their Trophy game at Southend forward, then the Motormen would have gone nearly three weeks without a game.

After conceding six goals against Sawbridgeworth Town on January 31, the Oakside club will be desperate to improve defensively on Saturday.

“We have proved on our day we can beat any team because we’ve got a couple of wins and draws against the sides near the top,” said Eaton.

“Our inconsistency, from a defensive point of view, has been a pain, but hopefully we have sorted it now.

“After the last Sawbridgeworth match we had a chat with the players and the penny should have dropped.

“If it doesn’t they know they’ll be replaced at the end of the season, but the buck doesn’t just stop with them it is down to all of us.”

The postponed encounter between Redbridge and Basildon at Oakside has now been scheduled for March 21.

It is just four days before the two clubs do battle at the Stuart Bingham Stadium and Eaton admits it isn’t ideal.

But the Motormen manager hopes the two fixtures against the Bees may add spark to what could be a dull end of the campaign.

“I don’t think any teams like to play each other twice in a short space of time, but that’s what we’ve got to do with Basildon,” said Eaton.

“We’ll face them two times in four days and there could be a little bit riding on the matches as well because at the moment we’re quite close to each other in the table.”