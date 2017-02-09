Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Ricky Eaton excited by Redbridge’s trip to seaside outfit Southend Manor

16:00 09 February 2017

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Motormen travel to Southchurch Park to play second round tie in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy

Comment

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton is delighted they’ve been able to bring forward the date of their Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy second round clash at Southend Manor to Saturday.

The Motormen were set to make the tricky journey to Southchurch Park later in the season on a Tuesday or Wednesday night.

But with both Essex Senior League clubs without a league match this weekend, they have been able to reschedule the tie.

Eaton said: “Southend Manor is one of the worst journeys for us, especially if we have to do it during the week.

“Last time we went there we turned up 10 minutes before kick-off as the traffic was awful, so I’m delighted we are going there on Saturday.

“They are a very good side, third in the table, but we’ll try to go there and do the business, so let’s see what happens.”

What makes Saturday’s encounter even more important for Redbridge is the fact it prevents them having a lengthy break from competitive football.

Eaton and Dave Ross’ team were set to host Basildon United at Oakside last weekend, but the fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

If Redbridge hadn’t brought their Trophy game at Southend forward, then the Motormen would have gone nearly three weeks without a game.

After conceding six goals against Sawbridgeworth Town on January 31, the Oakside club will be desperate to improve defensively on Saturday.

“We have proved on our day we can beat any team because we’ve got a couple of wins and draws against the sides near the top,” said Eaton.

“Our inconsistency, from a defensive point of view, has been a pain, but hopefully we have sorted it now.

“After the last Sawbridgeworth match we had a chat with the players and the penny should have dropped.

“If it doesn’t they know they’ll be replaced at the end of the season, but the buck doesn’t just stop with them it is down to all of us.”

The postponed encounter between Redbridge and Basildon at Oakside has now been scheduled for March 21.

It is just four days before the two clubs do battle at the Stuart Bingham Stadium and Eaton admits it isn’t ideal.

But the Motormen manager hopes the two fixtures against the Bees may add spark to what could be a dull end of the campaign.

“I don’t think any teams like to play each other twice in a short space of time, but that’s what we’ve got to do with Basildon,” said Eaton.

“We’ll face them two times in four days and there could be a little bit riding on the matches as well because at the moment we’re quite close to each other in the table.”

Keywords: Dave Ross Ricky Eaton Essex Senior League Sawbridgeworth Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Edwards eager for Manor to get good habits back after poor run

18:00 George Sessions
Eton Manor's Jack Sullivan runs away from a Letchworth Garden City opponent during the meeting between the two clubs on October 22 (pic: Martin Pearl).

New Wilderness outfit host Letchworth Garden City this weekend hoping to get back on track

Maguire-Drew praises Still for faith in him

17:00 Ned Keating
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winning goal against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers forward grabbed winner against Chester last weekend

Eaton excited by Redbridge’s trip to seaside

16:00 George Sessions
Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Motormen travel to Southchurch Park to play second round tie in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy

The life of a pro boxer

15:00
Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Foxes must do ‘professional job’ at FC Romania

Sipho Mtyanda scored a hat-trick for Ilford in their win over London Bari (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redbridge kids catch the eye

Redbridge youngsters face the camera after competing in the London Youth Games cross-country event (pic: Team Redbridge).

Maguire-Drew: Bench role spurred me on to get winner

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

London title for Fairbairn’s Riaz

New London champion Tahaa Riaz (Fairbairn) with beaten finalist Sammin Mohammed (Northolt)

Ilford down Romania with quick-fire goals

Isaac Nkosi was on target for Ilford in their win at FC Romania (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now