Essex Senior League: Redbridge must cut out errors at the back admits Dave Ross

Action from the Essex Senior League clash between London Bari and Redbridge (pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Motormen have conceded 10 goals in their three games of 2017 so far and also kept one clean sheet

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redbridge joint-manager Dave Ross is keen for his team to cut out the sloppy errors at the back after conceding four in the Essex Senior League on Saturday.

FC Romania scored three times in the first half before adding another early in the second period to claim a 4-1 success.

After keeping a clean sheet at high-flying Clapton on January 14, it was one step forward and another back for the Motormen.

What didn’t help the Oakside club on Saturday was a lack of bodies, which forced several people to be played out of position.

“Sean Kettle has just come back from seven weeks off and hasn’t been well, but we threw him into the centre of midfield and he got through 50 minutes and was then shattered,” said Ross.

“Adam Hunt, our captain, dropped back into midfield because we normally push him forward so there were a lot of changes.

“The only disappointing thing for us on Saturday was the result and the way we conceded the goals.

“It was errors for the first two on our part and although they were good finishes, they started with our mistakes.”

Motormen, despite suffering a 4-1 defeat, actually played well for long periods of Saturdays encounter.

A lack of clinical finishing ensured they penetrated the FC Romania goal just once at a bitterly cold Oakside.

Had the match been played during the week, Redbridge most likely would’ve had more people available.

The only problem is the low temperatures around east London right now mean the fixture would have almost certainly been postponed.

Ross added: “Three or four of the players absent were due to injuries and the others were because of work commitments.

“Unfortunately that is what happens at this level. If you are offered the chance to work, they need the income so they take it.

“Sometimes we are lucky and they are all available and midweek normally that is the case. Saturdays it can go against us and it was difficult against FC Romania.”

Redbridge remain 11th in the table despite their defeat last weekend with 42 points from their 32 games this season.