Essex Senior League: Redbridge manager Ricky Eaton wants squad to use rest of current campaign as preparation for title push next season

13:00 23 December 2016

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

After a tough start to term following relegation, Motormen boss says squad are moving in right direction

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton is confident the club will use the rest of the Essex Senior League campaign to put the foundations in place for a title push in 2017/18.

The Motormen head into the festive break in mid-table after relegation from the Ryman North last season, but have won three of their last four in all competitions.

And it is those positive steps in the right direction that have Eaton believing the Oakside club can use the second half of the current campaign to set them up well for the following season.

“We’re putting the building blocks in place for a successful 2017/18 season, but even when we come back in the New Year, things are looking promising for us,” said Eaton.

“We have some players due back from injury, and they will be a huge boost, so hopefully it will stand us in good stead.”

Redbridge did struggle early on in the current season, not winning any of their first five games in all competitions.

Since then, though, the Motormen have started to find their feet to climb the table, with Jacob Dingli, who netted a brace in a 3-1 win at Eton Manor on Saturday, impressing.

But Eaton admits that the squad he and fellow joint-boss Dave Ross had assembled for the start of the season was not cut out to do well in the league.

“We knew it was going to be tough for us, especially at the start because I don’t think some of the players we had were up for it,” he added.

“In terms of our preparation, we were going to be a couple of months behind and so it proved as our results at the start were not good.

“We needed some changes, but after that, things have started to go well and we need to continue that in the new year.”

Redbridge also enter 2017 still in the Essex Senior League Challenge Cup, with a tie at home to Sawbridgeworth Town to come in January.

The Motormen beat local rivals and former tenants Barkingside in the previous round, winning 4-3 at home.

And Eaton hopes that his squad can replicate that success in the next round with the Oakside club targetting some silverware this season.

“We hope we can reach a final of a cup competition and that would be a great achievement for the club,” he added.

Redbridge return to action at home to Sawbridgeworth Town in the Essex Senior League on January 7.

