Essex Senior League: Redbridge manager Ricky Eaton happy to put things right against Eton Manor

08:30 21 December 2016

Ricky Eaton, joint manager of Redbridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Motormen blew lead on previous outing, but rallied to overcome Manor

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton was delighted the club returned to winning ways in the Essex Senior League with a 3-1 success at Eton Manor.

The Motormen blew a two-goal lead before losing 3-2 to strugglers Sporting Bengal United on their previous outing, so were in need of a response.

Eaton and fellow joint-boss got exactly that at Goffs Lane as a Jacob Dingli brace and a goal for Jamie Alexandrou saw them overcome Manor.

“It was a good win for us, the boys did well and the score could have been a lot more than it was,” said Eaton.

“We said to the boys they had to move on from the Sporting Bengal result and we did exactly that.

“We were able to get back to winning ways, so it’s just a shame that there is now such a long break between games.”

Despite the win, Redbridge were unable to keep a clean sheet for the 14th game in a row in all competitions.

It is a run of matches that stretches back to October 21, and though Eaton knows the Motormen must end that wait sooner rather than later, he was just happy to get the win.

“Clean sheets are proving hard to come by in this league for us, but I’m less concerned this week at their goal was fortunate,” he added.

“We changed it around a little at the back too and the boys did well, so no matter who we played we would have won.”

Keywords: Ricky Eaton Essex Senior League

