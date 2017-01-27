Search

Essex Senior League: Redbridge manager Dave Ross eyes big Oakside crowd for Enfield clash

08:00 27 January 2017

Redbridge joint-manager Dave Ross (right) smiles at Oakside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Motormen have moved fixture forward to attract more supporters and are looking to earn first win of 2017

Dave Ross hopes Redbridge have a larger attendance than normal for their Essex Senior League clash with Enfield tonight (Friday).

The Motormen entertain an E’s side who are 17th in the table and have won just eight times this season.

But Redbridge suffered a 4-1 defeat to FC Romania last Saturday and have now lost twice and drawn once in 2017, so are still looking to claim a first victory of the year.

“We have Enfield and hopefully the weather conditions keep improving, otherwise there is no way it will be playable,” said Ross.

“This is the second time we have tried getting the game on a day early and hopefully we have a few extra people over Oakside, which will be a bonus.

“But I do hope the weather is all right because I don’t fancy standing in the freezing cold again for another two hours!”

Ross and Ricky Eaton did a fine job of getting their match against FC Romania on last weekend, despite most other fixtures being off.

But the visitors demonstrated their class at a freezing cold Oakside by earning a 4-1 success, although Redbridge were missing seven first-teamers.

With Sawbridgeworth Town visiting in the second round of the League Cup next Tuesday (January 31), Ross is hoping they have a stronger starting XI for the next two matches.

He added: “Hopefully we get all our players back and Ricky and I can sit down and have a selection problem.

“It’s always good to have that and last Saturday we only had 13 available and then we managed to sign Brian Moses the day before the game.

“We are looking forward to the Sawbridgeworth match because the cup competitions are important to us this season.”

Although Redbridge suffered a 4-1 loss to FC Romania, Ross and Eaton’s team actually created the better chances.

Inconsistency has been a big problem for the Motormen in 2017 so far, with a 6-3 loss at home to Sawbrideworth kicking off the new year.

A goalless draw with Clapton followed, before they suffered that defeat against high-flying FC Romania.

“We had a lot of chances last weekend, but we never took them, so it was disappointing. I didn’t think we played badly, but they took their opportunities and we didn’t,” added Ross.

“I’d say if you look at attempts on goal, we had more than them. In the second half we had one or two early chances to get back into it, before they got one and so the difference was they were clinical and we weren’t.”

Redbridge haven’t had a goalless draw at Oakside all season, so goals can be expected again this evening should the match go ahead.

Keywords: Dave Ross Ricky Eaton Essex Senior League Sawbridgeworth Town

