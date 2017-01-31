Essex Senior League: Redbridge manager Dave Ross confident of progressing past Sawbridgeworth Town in League Cup

Motormen visit Robins with a quarter-final berth up for grabs

Joint-manager Dave Ross knows Redbridge have the firepower to get past Sawbridgeworth Town in the Essex Senior League Cup tonight – as long as they can keep it tight at the back.

The Motormen have already played the Robins once this month, going down 6-3 at home in the league.

But Ross is aware that if the Oakside club score as many goals this time around, it should be enough to see them through to the quarter-finals, where league leaders Barking lie in wait.

“Sawbridgeworth are a good side so we know it will be a hard game. We conceded six against them last time, which we can’t afford to do again, but our defence has improved,” he said.

“Sawbridgeworth are an attacking side and we scored three against them last time, so I’m expecting goals again.

“If we can score three again, then I’ll expect we’ll win as it’s not acceptable at home to score three goals and not win.”

Redbridge’s tails will likely be up for the cup tie after picking up a first win of 2017 against Enfield on Friday night, winning 5-1 under the lights.

Jacob Dingli scored two of the goals for the Motormen, with Joe Gent, Adam Hunt and Brian Moses also on target.

Ross was pleased Redbridge were able to end a four-game wait for a win, but was disappointed there was no shutout to complement it.

“We played well, but we were upset to conceded as we wanted to keep a clean sheet,” he added.

“The boys did well and it was a nice win, but we could have won by an even bigger margin.

“It’s our first win of 2017, which is a positive, and it will be a good confidence boost ahead of the cup tie with Sawbridgeworth.”