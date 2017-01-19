Search

Essex Senior League: Redbridge draw hope from ‘leaky’ FC Romania defence

17:00 19 January 2017

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Motormen looking to inflict more woe on Romania side that has conceded 10 goals in last three games

Joint-manager Ricky Eaton has called on Redbridge to take the match to FC Romania when the sides meet in the Essex Senior League on Saturday.

The Motormen host a Romania side who have been somewhat leaky in recent weeks, shipping 10 goals in their last three matches.

And Eaton believes that should give the Oakside Stadium club hope of a victory on Saturday, especially after holding then-leaders Clapton to a goalless draw away from home last time out.

“We have to get at Romania right from the off on Saturday, especially because their recent form suggests they are a bit vulnerable at the back,” he said.

“We’ve had similar problems this season, so it’s nice that we’re heading into a game on the back of a clean sheet after the Clapton match.

“Even though we didn’t win, there is a lot for us to take from the draw last weekend and we must build on that against Romania.”

Redbridge were due to entertain Sawbridgeworth Town in the Essex Senior League Cup on Tuesday, but the clash was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Oakside.

What that has done, however, is given the Motormen more time to prepare for the visit of Romania this weekend.

And with Romania having not won any of their last six matches in all competitions, Eaton is aware there is no better time to face a side he ranks as one of the best in the division.

“Romania were probably the best footballing side we have played this season and I was really impressed by them in October (when they drew 2-2),” he added.

“Their results recently have been a bit inconsistent and I’m not sure what has happened to them, but they will be tough again.”

Last weekend saw Redbridge earn a credible draw away to Clapton, who were again without their vocal Ultras inside the ground, but Eaton was full of praise for the display turned in by his side as they kept a first clean sheet since October 21.

“We had good discipline and kept our shape really well at Clapton, and we had good chances to score which would have won us the game,” he added.

Keywords: Ricky Eaton Essex Senior League Romania Sawbridgeworth Town

