Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Local rivals Ilford, Redbridge and Barkingside eye cup joy

14:00 19 January 2017

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

We look back on the last 12 months for the three rival club in our ‘Year in Sport’ pull-out this week

Comment
Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford, Redbridge and Barkingside are desperate to win some type of silverware in 2017 after enduring a frustrating 12 months.

The Motormen and Side suffered relegation from the Ryman North in April, while the Foxes have encountered a number of problems in the Essex Senior League this season after an excellent 2015/16 campaign.

Allan Fenn’s team finished fifth to increase optimism at Cricklefield Stadium, but a bizarre fixture schedule and inconsistency hasn’t helped their recent cause, while Redbridge and Barkingside initially failed to handle the drop down to the Essex Senior League level.

A mixed first half of the campaign for the three clubs places them in mid-table with less than half of the season to go.

With promotion now almost out of the question, the aim of Ilford, Redbridge and Barkingside is to win a trophy in 2017.

Gursel Gulfer’s Side remain in the London Senior Cup, although they face a tricky tie with Ryman Premier outfit Dulwich Hamlet.

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barkingside take on Eton Manor in the second round of the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy in February, which is realistically their best chance of claiming silverware this season.

Redbridge and Ilford are still in the Gordon Brasted and League Cup, so both will be determined to get their hands on some silverware this campaign.

If the Foxes beat Enfield at home and the Motormen see off Southend Manor away, they will meet in the Trophy quarter-finals.

Both are in the second round of the League Cup too, with Ilford away to Eton Manor and Redbridge at home to Sawbridgeworth Town.

Dave Ross and Ricky Eaton’s team also have a lucrative London Senior Cup tie at Oakside against League One side AFC Wimbledon.

While Ilford, Redbridge and Barkingside will not be involved in the title race this season, a strong finish could see them build much-needed momentum for the following campaign.

Bowers & Pitsea won the League Challenge Cup in May 2015 and earned promotion to the Ryman North the next year.

Meanwhile Clapton’s triumph in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy last season has helped push them on this campaign.

Ilford, Redbridge and Barkingside will all be targeting silverware over the next couple of months to ensure 2017 is more memorable than the past year.

Keywords: Dave Ross Allan Fenn Ricky Eaton Essex Senior League Sawbridgeworth Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Smith: Daggers should be wary of Bromley improvements

Yesterday, 18:00 Ned Keating
Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jack Holland of Bromley during September's National League match between the sides (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers host Ravens this weekend, but their boss has not been best pleased

Redbridge draw hope from ‘leaky’ Romania

Yesterday, 17:00 Ned Keating
Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Motormen looking to inflict more woe on Romania side that has conceded 10 goals in last three games

Side hope Bengal clash is on after Monday’s washout

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Side were due to host Bengal earlier this week, but match was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch

Mixed week for O’s young loanees

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Find out what Michael Clark and six academy players have got up to over the past week

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Manor ‘really happy’ with Sheppard

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Defroand earns GB hockey call-up

Former Coopers pupil Emily Defroand has been named in the Great Britain women's squad for the new Olympic cycle

Massey issues rallying cry after O’s edged out

Gavin Massey celebrates after equalising for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now