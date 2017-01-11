Essex Senior League: It could have finished 9-9 between Redbridge and Sawbridgeworth Town admits boss Ricky Eaton

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Two clubs produced a nine-goal thriller at Oakside on Saturday with the Hertfordshire club going back up M11 happiest

Ricky Eaton conceded Redbridge’s Essex Senior League match with Sawbridgeworth Town could have finished 9-9, but was left unhappy after watching his team lose 6-3.

The Motormen were winning 3-2 early in the second half after Jacob Dingli’s brace and a Adam Hunt goal.

But the Robins struck five times after the break to earn the points and leave the 52 people in attendance happy.

“You always want to be entertained when you go to football and that has certainly been the case at Redbridge this season,” said Eaton.

“Obviously we were disappointing to lose and it really could have finished 9-9 with the chances we created.”

The match on Saturday was Redbridge’s first since beating Eton Manor 3-1 on December 17.

Sawbridgeworth played three days before in the cup, which provided them a chance to burn off some of the food and drink digested over Christmas.

Eaton felt the lack of match fitness was evident early on, but Motormen quickly got into their stride.

Redbridge’s joint-manager, alongside Dave Ross, felt the third equaliser for the visitors was crucial.

“I think the match fitness was a factor for the first 15 minutes because we looked very sluggish,” said Eaton.

“We seemed to get into it after quarter of an hour and we were winning 2-1 going into half time.

“Then we actually got 3-2 up and they scored a bit of a lucky goal to get level and it took the wind out of our sails.”

Eaton was frustrated to concede six goals despite it providing entertainment for the spectators at Oakside.

It has been a regular problem for Redbridge this season and they’ve conceded the joint-third most goals in the league this campaign.

Motormen have shipped 65 goals, although have found the net 70 times themselves, which is an impressive tally.

“We were massively disappointed to concede six goals and it has been the problem all season,” said Eaton.

“At Eton Manor we thought we had turned the corner last month, but then let one in and we need to improve, although the players know where we’ve been going wrong.”