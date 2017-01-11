Essex Senior League: Ilford target win over Wadham Lodge and strong finish to campaign says goalkeeper coach Dave Morgan

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (left) and goalkeeper coach Dave Morgan look on (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Foxes were left frustrated at home to FC Romania last weekend after conceding a penalty two minutes from time to draw 2-2

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford will look to get back to winning ways in the Essex Senior League this evening when Wadham Lodge visit Cricklefield Stadium.

The Foxes goalkeeper coach Dave Morgan admitted it was “devastating” to only draw 2-2 with FC Romania on Saturday.

Allan Fenn’s team conceded with two minutes remaining to only pick up a point against the Hertfordshire club.

“We were very disappointed to only draw, but we’re pleased with the way we played against a very good Romania side,” said Morgan.

“To be honest we thought we were going to win the league at the start of the season, but it’s gone now.

“We’ll just take every game as it comes and target three points from every fixture and see where we go.

“I think we will look at finishing in the top six or five and hopefully reach a cup final at the end of the season.”

With no game on Saturday, Ilford will be determined to beat struggling Wadham Lodge tonight ahead of a week off.

The Foxes began 2017 with an impressive 2-0 win at Stansted in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy last Wednesday.

A tough encounter was expected with FC Romania on Saturday and it proved to be the case with the game goalless at half time.

Ilie Vasile put the visitors ahead five minutes after the restart before Ilford substitute Eden Nelson inspired a comeback.

Fenn brought the former Barking forward on with 57 minutes played and he equalised on the hour mark.

Nelson completed his brace eight minutes later to put Foxes in control at Cricklefields before late drama followed.

Joe Killingback received two bookings in quick succession with the second yellow handed out after a foul inside the penalty area.

Ilford protested against the decision, but Gabriel Ghinea stepped up and converted the spot-kick to give FC Romania a point.

Morgan added: “It felt like a loss. We worked our way back after going a goal down and we looked very strong after scoring twice.

“But I think as the time went on, the game was getting very stretched and they were putting a little bit more pressure on us.

“Eventually they got a penalty and a dubious one because Joe has said to us he won the ball before making contact.”

FC Romania’s manager Ion Vintila felt his team deserved to get more from the match despite only equalising in the 88th minute.

He said: “I think the result is not right. We had many chances and the last 15 minutes we had some more opportunities I think to win the game.”

After playing Wadham Lodge this evening, Ilford don’t return to action until Wednesday week when Waltham Forest visit Cricklefield Stadium on January 18.