Essex Senior League: Ilford’s Allan Fenn aiming to sting Basildon United

Action from Ilford's clash at Barking recently (pic: Terry Gilbert). Archant

The Foxes manager looking to give supporters an early Christmas present at Cricklefield Stadium

Ilford boss Allan Fenn is hoping to give his supporters an early Christmas present with a victory over Basildon United in the Essex Senior League tonight (Wednesday).

The two clubs are currently lurking in mid-table, yet have several games in hand on most of the teams above them.

Foxes go into the match off the back of an excellent away win at leaders Barking, but Basildon will prove a stern test.

“We looked at December and did want to try and go unbeaten. Obviously that went out the window straight away,” said Fenn in reference to Ilford’s 3-1 loss to Enfield at the start of the month.

“But we have bounced back well and are now four games unbeaten with two wins and two draws.

“Another victory against Basildon will mean it is a Merry Christmas for the Ilford fans so that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

While Fenn is hoping his Foxes can sting the Bees in their final fixture of 2016, he has a lot of respect for tonight’s opponents.

Aaron Bloxham took over at Basildon in the summer after Craig Gillam left the Stuart Bingham Club in May.

The Bees enjoyed success in the FA Vase this season before exiting the competition in unfortunate circumstances.

Basildon have also produced a couple of upsets in the Essex Senior Cup and are 10th in the table with plenty of matches in hand.

Fenn added: “There is always a team that surprises you and I did think Southend Manor would do well this season.

“Aaron has brought in a good team to Basildon so I have a lot of respect for the job he is doing there.

“It is a completely different squad this season compared to last and when that happens sometimes a side can struggle.

“They have all come from White Ensign and made the step up brilliantly so it will be a tough game.”

It will also be a family affair at Cricklefield Stadium with Ilford’s Wale Odedoyin taking on his twin brother Ayoola, who plays for Basildon and both will want bragging rights from this evening.