Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Ilford’s Allan Fenn aiming to sting Basildon United

13:00 21 December 2016

Action from Ilford's clash at Barking recently (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Action from Ilford's clash at Barking recently (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Archant

The Foxes manager looking to give supporters an early Christmas present at Cricklefield Stadium

Comment

Ilford boss Allan Fenn is hoping to give his supporters an early Christmas present with a victory over Basildon United in the Essex Senior League tonight (Wednesday).

The two clubs are currently lurking in mid-table, yet have several games in hand on most of the teams above them.

Foxes go into the match off the back of an excellent away win at leaders Barking, but Basildon will prove a stern test.

“We looked at December and did want to try and go unbeaten. Obviously that went out the window straight away,” said Fenn in reference to Ilford’s 3-1 loss to Enfield at the start of the month.

“But we have bounced back well and are now four games unbeaten with two wins and two draws.

“Another victory against Basildon will mean it is a Merry Christmas for the Ilford fans so that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

While Fenn is hoping his Foxes can sting the Bees in their final fixture of 2016, he has a lot of respect for tonight’s opponents.

Aaron Bloxham took over at Basildon in the summer after Craig Gillam left the Stuart Bingham Club in May.

The Bees enjoyed success in the FA Vase this season before exiting the competition in unfortunate circumstances.

Basildon have also produced a couple of upsets in the Essex Senior Cup and are 10th in the table with plenty of matches in hand.

Fenn added: “There is always a team that surprises you and I did think Southend Manor would do well this season.

“Aaron has brought in a good team to Basildon so I have a lot of respect for the job he is doing there.

“It is a completely different squad this season compared to last and when that happens sometimes a side can struggle.

“They have all come from White Ensign and made the step up brilliantly so it will be a tough game.”

It will also be a family affair at Cricklefield Stadium with Ilford’s Wale Odedoyin taking on his twin brother Ayoola, who plays for Basildon and both will want bragging rights from this evening.

Related articles

Keywords: Allan Fenn Essex Senior League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Reyburn: Wanstead are right on track

9 minutes ago Ned Keating
Wanstead score their fourth try against Ilford Wanderers (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Herons currently second in the table heading into 2017

Fenn pleased to end 2016 in style

57 minutes ago Ned Keating
Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Foxes recorded a comfortable success over Bees

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

All I want for Christmas is a home win!

14:00
Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge and Joel Kettle of Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Fenn hails Ilford after win

Barking's Omari Delgado tries to find a way through against Ilford (pic Terry Gilbert)

Ilford’s Fenn aiming to sting Bees

Action from Ilford's clash at Barking recently (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Gulfer pleased with point against Romania

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Eaton happy as Redbridge put things right

Ricky Eaton, joint manager of Redbridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now