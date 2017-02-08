Essex Senior League: Ilford must do ‘professional job’ at FC Romania says boss Allan Fenn

Allan Fenn is expecting his Ilford players to do a professional job at seventh placed FC Romania in the Essex Senior League this evening.

The Foxes mightily impressive 10-match unbeaten run will come under threat at Theobalds Lane tonight.

Ilford nearly beat the Cheshunt-based club on January 7, but a late penalty handed the away side a share of the spoils at Cricklefield Stadium.

“The game could be won and lost by discipline and that includes the people, myself included, sitting in the dugout,” said Fenn.

“We need to turn up and do a professional job and we were unlucky last time out - giving away a late penalty.

“They are probably the best footballing side in the league, I’ve said that plenty of times, but we have to focus on ourselves.”

Fenn’s team will make the trip to FC Romania full of confidence having scored 10 goals in their last two games.

Ilford defeated Haringey & Waltham 4-0 last Wednesday evening and then thrashed London Bari 6-2 on Saturday.

But the Foxes boss knows a completely different test is coming up at FC Romania, who are unbeaten in three matches.

“We will travel there full of confidence because we’ve just scored 10 goals in two games,” insisted Fenn.

“We have beaten two teams we were expected to, but what is pleasing is that we went about it the right way.

“The squad are fully aware this game against FC Romania will be completely different and difficult, but we’re up for the challenge.”

Ilford’s unbeaten run of 10 matches stretches back to the start of December due to a lengthy break last month.

With so many matches postponed in January, Fenn believes his Foxes are still not 100 per cent fit, but they’re close.

“I think after Saturday’s match at Basildon United, our fitness will be back to where it should be,” said Ilford’s manager.

“We have just played three games in the space of a week if you include the friendly we arranged for January 28.

“A nice boost for us tonight is Joe Killingback being available again and Wale Odedoyin returning, so we are in good shape.”