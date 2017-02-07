Essex Senior League: Ilford manager Allan Fenn wants to finish season on a high

Ilford manager Allan Fenn and goalkeeper coach Dave Morgan look on (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Foxes are full of confidence after beating London Bari 6-2 last weekend after scoring five times in the first half

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford manager Allan Fenn has challenged his squad to finish in the top four of the Essex Senior League this season.

The Foxes made it 10 matches unbeaten in all competitions on Saturday with a 6-2 win over London Bari.

Ilford are only 11 points off Takeley, in fourth position, and have four games in hand on the Essex club.

“We’ll take each game as it comes and there are two cups available this season,” said Fenn following the victory.

“If we win our games in hand, we would go third and we’d like a top three or top four finish and to win a cup – that’s our objective.

“We want to be top of pile, but realistically that isn’t going to happen now and we knew that anyway.

“But we’re going to try and win every game and if we do that then we should be in the top three.”

Foxes have demonstrated their desire to end the campaign strongly by scoring 10 goals in their last two matches.

Ilford defeat Haringey & Waltham 4-0 last Wednesday before thrashing London Bari 6-2 on Saturday.

Sipho Mtyanda netted a hat-trick with Ryan Ramsey grabbing a brace and Chris Stevens on target.

Fenn’s team were 5-0 up at half time, but complacency set in after the break with Bari scoring twice.

Nevertheless it finished 6-2 to Ilford and ensures they are well placed to build more momentum over the coming months.

“The first half I was impressed with the boys and the high pressing, the energy and the enthusiasm to get around the pitch,” said Fenn.

“We played really well and for the second half, the message was to get out there and do the same basically.

“I don’t know whether we run out of legs a bit or what, but we weren’t as sharp as we had been in the first half.

“Our passing wasn’t as good, so I’m disappointed about the second half, but the first half gives us a bit of confidence and the 6-2 win means it is 10 goals in two games now, which I’m quite pleased about.”