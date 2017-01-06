Search

Essex Senior League: Ilford manager Allan Fenn full of praise for ‘slick’ FC Romania

11:00 06 January 2017

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Foxes boss says Romania ‘move the ball well’ ahead of this weekend’s clash

Ilford manager Allan Fenn believes his side are in for a tough time at home to FC Romania in the Essex Senior League this weekend, despite the visitors being a side which

traditionally drops off during the second half of the campaign.

Romania have enjoyed their customary good start to the season and currently sit sixth in the table ahead of facing the Foxes this weekend.

In recent seasons, though, Romania have seen their results suffer in the second half of the season, but Fenn is not expecting that to occur this time.

“Romania are a tough side and over the years they’ve been a team who play a style of football that is really pleasing on the eye,” he said.

“We’ve lost our last four games against them, but we are getting closer and closer to them and we will have a good game-plan for them come Saturday.”

Following Saturday’s clash with Romania, Ilford then host Wadham Lodge in the league on Wednesday, when Fenn hopes to be toasting another positive result.

“It’s a big month coming up for us and we’re looking to build on those positive results from the five games before Christmas,” he added.

“It will be another tough game, though, as Wadham Lodge have picked up over the last month and have a couple of Ilford old boys in their squad.”

Following the match with Lodge, Ilford are not in action until the following Wednesday, which has not pleased Fenn, who is disappointed with how matches have been allocated.

“The whole season has not been ideal in terms of the schedule and I know we’re not the only team to have suffered,” said Fenn.

“Some months we’ve had seven or eight games and others we’ve had just four — there is no consistency, especially this month, playing on Saturday just twice and then four midweek games, you are asking players to take time off work.”

Keywords: Allan Fenn Essex Senior League Romania

