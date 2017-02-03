Essex Senior League: Ilford manager Allan Fenn excited to have packed fixture list in February

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Foxes host London Bari this weekend before travelling to FC Romania and have a busy month coming up

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Allan Fenn is delighted Ilford have plenty of Essex Senior League games to prepare for this month after most of January was spent cursing the bad weather and kicking their heels.

The Foxes are set to play eight times in February and entertain local rivals London Bari on Saturday at Cricklefield Stadium.

With plenty of matches to prepare for this month, Fenn is looking to boost his squad for the busy run-in, but you will not catch him complaining about having so many games to play after three weeks without any competitive action.

“We’re all looking forward to the London Bari fixture and everyone is champing at the bit to play,” said Fenn.

“I’ll probably look to get a couple of players on loan because we have a lot of games coming up this month.

“We could see my little black book come out and I might have to ask for a few favours from people, but we’d rather have the matches come thick and fast.

“I know if I was a player, I’d prefer to play Saturday to Wednesday every week rather than do training.”

After a frustrating January, Fenn will be hoping the forecasted rain doesn’t force Ilford to suffer any more postponements.

It looks set to be wet, before the Foxes host Bari, but the Cricklefield Stadium boss remains optimistic the fixture on Saturday will go ahead.

Fenn added: “I don’t expect the rain to have too much of an impact, so hopefully the game survives.

“The only time we have matches off at Cricklefield is normally when it is cold, like it had been last month. When it rains, the pitch usually holds up quite well, so fingers crossed we’re all good for Saturday.

“Everybody wants to play, so if I have to go over there with my pitchfork, I will! Just to make sure it

definitely goes ahead.”

Ilford travel to FC Romania next Wednesday for the first of four consecutive away games coming up in February.

The Foxes thrashed Haringey & Waltham 4-0 on Wednesday night ahead of hosting Bari at the weekend, before getting ready for several matches on the road.

“We are playing Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday throughout February, so the players won’t train much this month,” said Fenn.

“I think they will all prefer that anyway and I can’t wait for the matches coming up!”