Essex Senior League: Ilford make it nine unbeaten with 4-0 win over Haringey & Waltham

Allan Fenn’s team returned to competitive action after prolonged absence and handed out a thrashing in front of 21 people

Ilford extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions last night with a 4-0 thrashing of Haringey & Waltham in the Essex Senior League.

Allan Fenn’s men were gunning for revenge against the lowly outfit after only drawing 2-2 with the same opposition in December.

Despite making a slow start, the hosts scored twice in each half to earn a comprehensive victory at Cricklefield Stadium.

The Foxes netted the opener just before the half an hour mark when Ryan Ramsey curled home from the edge of the area.

Ilford’s winger was bang in the mood now and went close again before eventually doubling his tally.

Ramsey was played in down the left and fired home, hitting the stanchion at the back of the goal in the process.

Fenn’s side could have added a third before half time, but had to settle for a two goal advantage at the break.

Ilford led by the same scoreline in the previous encounter, so were determined not to let that slip again after the restart.

Haringey actually began the second period brightly, though, and went close to reducing the arrears twice.

But the Foxes quickly bucked up their ideas and Sipho Mtyanda was on hand to tap in the third from close range.

And Ilford added a fourth late on when a Haringey player put the ball through his own net to cap a bad night for the visitors.

Having gone three weeks without a competitive fixture, Fenn would have been thrilled with the final scoreline.

Ilford move up to 11th in the table and have 42 points from their 25 league matches this season ahead of hosting London Bari on Saturday.