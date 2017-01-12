Essex Senior League: Ilford grab draw with Wadham Lodge thanks to injury-time goal

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Ilford 2 Wadham Lodge 2

Ilford stretched their long unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions with a 2-2 draw at home to Wadham Lodge in the Essex Senior League.

The Foxes knew a win against Lodge would have seen them leapfrog local rivals Redbridge in the table.

However, Wednesday’s match at Cricklefields with Lodge proved to be a close-fought affair, despite the visitors struggling near the foot of the table.

The hosts appeared to be heading for a defeat as the game ticked into injury-time with Ilford losing 2-1.

But a stoppage-time goal salvaged a point for the Foxes, who did at least move above Waltham Forest into 12th.

By quirk of fate, the Foxes’ next opponents are Forest at Cricklefields next Wednesday, with no game for Allan Fenn’s men this weekend.

And Ilford will be hoping they do not need another injury-time goal to save them from losing their long unbeaten run.