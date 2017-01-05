Essex Senior League: Ilford down Stansted to reach second round of the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy

Action from Ilford penultimate match of 2016 at local rivals Barking (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Two first-half goals earn Foxes a victory in their opening match of 2017, which extends their unbeaten run to six games

Ilford booked their spot in the second round of the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy last night with an assured display at Stansted.

Two first-half goals ensured Allan Fenn’s team kicked-off 2017 with a 2-0 success at Hargrave Park.

Foxes were making the trip up the M11 hoping the tie would go ahead this time after frustration towards the end of last year.

Fenn and his side travelled to Stansted on November 29, but the match was postponed an hour and 15 minutes before kick-off due to a frozen pitch.

There were no such worries this time around and Ilford took the lead after 20 minutes through Wale Odedoyin.

And just seven minutes later they doubled their advantage to put themselves in control at the Airportmen.

The hosts made a double substitution at half time and another on the hour mark, but it failed to inspire a comeback.

Ilford held on for an excellent victory, which boosts confidence ahead of hosting FC Romania in the Essex Senior League on Saturday.

Foxes will also entertain Enfield in the next round of the Trophy, though a date has yet to be finalised.

Ilford: Clark; Valionis, Adeyami, McLeavy, Paliulis; Thomas, Rolle ©, Nkosi, Mtyanda; Killingback; Odedoyin.

Substitutes: Mullings, Nelson, Edmunds, Matthews, Solarin.

Attendance: 52.