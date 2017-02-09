Search

Essex Senior League: Ilford down FC Romania with quick-fire goals

12:30 09 February 2017

Isaac Nkosi was on target for Ilford in their win at FC Romania (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Essex Senior League: FC Romania 1 Ilford 2

Ilford stretched their unbeaten run in the Essex Senior League to nine matches with a 2-1 win away to FC Romania.

When the sides met in the reverse fixture at Cricklefields Stadium at the start of January, they played out a 2-2 draw.

On that day, it took the Foxes until the second half to find the net, but this time around they struck twice in the space of four minutes in the opening period.

It was Issac Nkosi who opened the scoring at Theobalds Lane on Wednesday night, firing Ilford ahead in the 26th minute.

And just four minutes later, Allan Fenn’s men doubled their advantage through Sipho Mtyanda to take control of the match.

It was a lead which Ilford went on to hold until the 70th minute, when Romania halved the deficit to set up a tense finale.

However, the Foxes were able to hold on to their lead and secure a third straight win in the league.

