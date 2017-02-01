Essex Senior League: Ilford boss Allan Fenn seeks different outcome this time around against Haringey & Waltham

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Foxes will play first competitive match for three weeks tonight when division strugglers visit Cricklefield Stadium

Ilford manager Allan Fenn is hoping to get the better of Haringey & Waltham in the Essex Senior League tonight (Wednesday).

The Foxes host the division strugglers at Cricklefield Stadium this evening and it will be their first match since January 11.

Last time Ilford faced Haringey, they went ahead, but ended up drawing 2-2 and Fenn is seeking a different result this time.

“We have a lot of games coming up and we’re all looking forward to playing Haringey again,” said the Foxes boss.

“Last time we let ourselves down. We went 2-0 up and then conceding twice to come away with a 2-2 draw.

“It felt like a 5-0 defeat if I’m honest, so we need to put that right this time around and get going again.

“Their manager Dean Davis played for me, so I’m looking forward to seeing him and having a catch up after the game.”

With Ilford playing their first competitive match for three weeks, you could forgive the Foxes for some rustiness.

But Fenn arranged a friendly with Brimsdown Rovers last Saturday to try and blow away some of the cobwebs.

Ilford legend Chris Stevens caught the eye of his manager and may be handed a start this evening.

“We played Brimsdown Rovers in a friendly on Saturday and it was 3-0 or 3-1 to us at half time,” said Fenn.

“I think we ended up losing 5-3, but the result wasn’t important and we put a lot of trialist in the second half.

“We needed to blow away the cobwebs and Chris Stevens got a goal and has given me a nice headache.”

January proved to be an incredibly frustrating month for the Cricklefield Stadium club due to a number of reasons.

Ilford only played three times, but have numerous games in different competitions to look forward to in February.

Fenn added: “We have eight games this month. Seven in the league and one in the cup, so it is nice to have football back.”

The Foxes will look to extend their eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions this evening when Haringey visit.