Essex Senior League: Ilford boss Allan Fenn pleased to end 2016 with win over Basildon United

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Foxes recorded a comfortable success over Bees

Ilford manager Allan Fenn was delighted his squad handed him an early Christmas present with a 3-0 win at home to Basildon United in the Essex Senior League.

The Foxes stung the Bees with an Eden Nelson strikes sandwiched by a Joe Killingback brace.

It was a win which saw the Cricklefields club make it five games unbeaten in all competitions, and Fenn was delighted to round off 2016 in style.

“It was a great way to end the year against a Basildon side who have shown how tough they can be recently,” said Fenn.

“It was a scrappy affair in the first half, but the goal from Joe was brilliant and settled us down.

“We took control in the second half, but we were solid throughout. It was great to get the three points and it was important to end the year with a win.”

Killingback’s opener for Ilford was a stunning, 30-yard drive, while he doubled up with the final goal of the match from the penalty spot.

The midfielder is set to play a crucial role for the Foxes in the coming months, with Paul Clayton having suffered a broken ankle.

And though Fenn is aware that losing Clayton is a blow, he is confident that in Killingback, he has someone who is more than able to provide good quality cover.

“After losing ‘Clayts’, we were short in midfield and only had two to pick from against Basildon in Joe and Leon Rolle,” added the Ilford boss.

“Joe hasn’t been available much this season because of work commitments, but when he has been, he’s been very good.

“He’s played a few divisions higher, which is great to have, and his first goal was a great effort.

“When Joe plays, he seems to pull the strings for us, and with him available more in the new year, it bodes well.”