Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Dave Ross happy with Redbridge performance despite FC Romania defeat

13:00 23 January 2017

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Motormen suffered a 4-1 loss at Oakside, but created a number of chances during contest on a freezing cold afternoon

Dave Ross wasn’t disappointed with Redbridge’s performance during Saturdays 4-1 defeat to FC Romania in the Essex Senior League.

The Motormen did a fine job of getting the match at Oakside on with most others off due to frozen pitches.

But FC Romania demonstrated their class and claimed a three-goal victory, although the hosts did actually create more chances.

“We had seven people unavailable for selection and that affected us because we had to change things,” said Ross.

“It was Brian Moses’ first game back for us and he did alright up front, but we only signed him just before the match.

“We threw him straight in because we were short of players in all positions, so we’re not overly disappointed. I am with the result, but not with the display.”

Redbridge were their own worst enemy at times with some poor mistakes allowing FC Romania to score early on.

The visitors were two goals ahead after 18 minutes following two fine moves, but both strikes occurred because of bad defending.

Motormen settled well after conceding twice in quick succession, but knew they needed to score the third goal of the match.

Unfortunately FC Romania extended their advantage just before the break when Ilie Vasile dribbled past three defenders before finding the corner.

Ross added: “They are a strong side and play lovely football, so to go two goals down inside 20 minutes meant it was always going to be a massive uphill battle.

“Ricky (Eaton) and I said whoever gets the next goal is going to go on and they nicked it at the worse time for us – just before half time.

“It killed us really, but take away the goals and I didn’t think there was anything in the game at all.”

Redbridge created a number of chances throughout at Oakside with Terrell Miller, Jacob Dingli and Moses all going close in the first half.

Joe Gent and Dingli failed to take decent opportunities after the break and despite FC Romania getting a fourth, the hosts did get some reward eight minutes from time.

Charlie Parish put pressure on Dinu Barcari and the away defender could only bundle the ball into his own net.

It was scant reward for the Motormen, but they did a tremendous job of getting the game on in the first place.

But Ross did admit, come full time when the sun had nearly set, the surface had nearly frozen up again.

He added: “We finished the game, but I didn’t think it was playable by the time we went off.

“You could hear the boots at the end and it sounded like they were running up and down concrete.

“I think we did well to get the game on because a lot were off, but we worked very hard on it and it hasn’t done too much damage to the pitch.

“Had it been a midweek match, there is no way it would have been on because it was rock hard at full time.”

Related articles

Keywords: Dave Ross Essex Senior League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Dagenham & Redbridge set new date for Bromley match after postponement

40 minutes ago Ned Keating
The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers will now host Ravens on February 21 at 7.45pm

Old Loughts leave it late to beat Ipswich

42 minutes ago
Old Loughts' Lisa Posnett takes on two Ipswich players

Old Loughts 1 Ipswich 0

Sheppard keen to get Daggers promoted after joining on loan

16:00 Ned Keating
Defender Jake Sheppard has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Reading until the end of the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Royals full-back has joined Daggers until the end of the season

Gazi staying positive even after late loss

15:00 George Sessions
Barkingside's David Laird looks to get past a Sporting Bengal United defender (pic: Tim Edwards).

Mile End Stadium club dominated second half against their local rivals, but failed to clear their lines and were punished

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Ross happy with Motormen performance despite defeat

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Classy FC Romania down Redbridge

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford hope to arrest falling player numbers before it’s too late

An Ilford Wanderers player looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient maintain cushion above relegation zone

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins tries his luck from outside the area at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Still disappointed with postponement, but understands decision

Referee Dean Treleaven inspects the pitch at Victoria Road before making the decision to call off the game between Dagenham & Redbridge and Bromley (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now