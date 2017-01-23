Essex Senior League: Dave Ross happy with Redbridge performance despite FC Romania defeat

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Motormen suffered a 4-1 loss at Oakside, but created a number of chances during contest on a freezing cold afternoon

Dave Ross wasn’t disappointed with Redbridge’s performance during Saturdays 4-1 defeat to FC Romania in the Essex Senior League.

The Motormen did a fine job of getting the match at Oakside on with most others off due to frozen pitches.

But FC Romania demonstrated their class and claimed a three-goal victory, although the hosts did actually create more chances.

“We had seven people unavailable for selection and that affected us because we had to change things,” said Ross.

“It was Brian Moses’ first game back for us and he did alright up front, but we only signed him just before the match.

“We threw him straight in because we were short of players in all positions, so we’re not overly disappointed. I am with the result, but not with the display.”

Redbridge were their own worst enemy at times with some poor mistakes allowing FC Romania to score early on.

The visitors were two goals ahead after 18 minutes following two fine moves, but both strikes occurred because of bad defending.

Motormen settled well after conceding twice in quick succession, but knew they needed to score the third goal of the match.

Unfortunately FC Romania extended their advantage just before the break when Ilie Vasile dribbled past three defenders before finding the corner.

Ross added: “They are a strong side and play lovely football, so to go two goals down inside 20 minutes meant it was always going to be a massive uphill battle.

“Ricky (Eaton) and I said whoever gets the next goal is going to go on and they nicked it at the worse time for us – just before half time.

“It killed us really, but take away the goals and I didn’t think there was anything in the game at all.”

Redbridge created a number of chances throughout at Oakside with Terrell Miller, Jacob Dingli and Moses all going close in the first half.

Joe Gent and Dingli failed to take decent opportunities after the break and despite FC Romania getting a fourth, the hosts did get some reward eight minutes from time.

Charlie Parish put pressure on Dinu Barcari and the away defender could only bundle the ball into his own net.

It was scant reward for the Motormen, but they did a tremendous job of getting the game on in the first place.

But Ross did admit, come full time when the sun had nearly set, the surface had nearly frozen up again.

He added: “We finished the game, but I didn’t think it was playable by the time we went off.

“You could hear the boots at the end and it sounded like they were running up and down concrete.

“I think we did well to get the game on because a lot were off, but we worked very hard on it and it hasn’t done too much damage to the pitch.

“Had it been a midweek match, there is no way it would have been on because it was rock hard at full time.”