Essex Senior League: Dave Ross expects Redbridge to be confident ahead of Sawbridgeworth Town clash

Motormen beat Eton Manor in final match of 2016 and go into Saturday’s clash at Oakside with plenty of belief

Dave Ross believes Redbridge will be full of confidence ahead of hosting Sawbridgeworth Town at Oakside in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

The Motormen haven’t played since December 17 when they won 3-1 at Eton Manor and sit eighth in the table with 41 points from 29 games.

Sawbridgeworth are three places behind Redbridge, although the middle part of the league is very tight with one point separating four teams.

“It is always nice to be at home for the first game of the year and hopefully we can start with a win,” said Ross.

“The boys will go into it with confidence because our last match of 2016 was probably our best performance of the season.

“We beat Eton Manor and we were really unlucky not to get a clean sheet, so we’re looking forward to Saturday.”

But the worry for Ross and joint-manager Ricky Eaton is how the break from competitive football will affect Redbridge.

The Motormen squad have been coming in for training, but will be playing on Saturday for the first time in two-and-a-half weeks.

Ross added: “It is always a worry when you have a break, how your fitness will be when you return.

“The boys have been training and we have a young squad, so it’s about how our match fitness is really.

“Hopefully it doesn’t affect us too much and we can try to get another positive result.”

Sawbridgeworth played Wadham Lodge in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy on Wednesday night and drew 2-2 before exiting the competition 4-2 on penalties.

Although it handed Ross and Eaton a chance to watch the Robins before they visit Oakside, it also enabled the Hertfordshire club to burn off some calories after Christmas.

Redbridge will not have that opportunity before Saturday, however, and will hope they are not too rusty.

“Sawbridgeworth are a decent side and are playing before us, so that will probably help their match fitness,” said Ross.

“They’re doing well in the league and we are not under-estimating them at all, but we’re hoping to get a result.

“We know it is going to be a hard game and it is difficult to know exactly how the break will affect us.”