Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Dave Ross expects Redbridge to be confident ahead of Sawbridgeworth Town clash

16:30 06 January 2017

Action from the Essex Senior League clash between London Bari and Redbridge (pic: Tim Edwards)

Action from the Essex Senior League clash between London Bari and Redbridge (pic: Tim Edwards)

Archant

Motormen beat Eton Manor in final match of 2016 and go into Saturday’s clash at Oakside with plenty of belief

Comment

Dave Ross believes Redbridge will be full of confidence ahead of hosting Sawbridgeworth Town at Oakside in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

The Motormen haven’t played since December 17 when they won 3-1 at Eton Manor and sit eighth in the table with 41 points from 29 games.

Sawbridgeworth are three places behind Redbridge, although the middle part of the league is very tight with one point separating four teams.

“It is always nice to be at home for the first game of the year and hopefully we can start with a win,” said Ross.

“The boys will go into it with confidence because our last match of 2016 was probably our best performance of the season.

“We beat Eton Manor and we were really unlucky not to get a clean sheet, so we’re looking forward to Saturday.”

But the worry for Ross and joint-manager Ricky Eaton is how the break from competitive football will affect Redbridge.

The Motormen squad have been coming in for training, but will be playing on Saturday for the first time in two-and-a-half weeks.

Ross added: “It is always a worry when you have a break, how your fitness will be when you return.

“The boys have been training and we have a young squad, so it’s about how our match fitness is really.

“Hopefully it doesn’t affect us too much and we can try to get another positive result.”

Sawbridgeworth played Wadham Lodge in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy on Wednesday night and drew 2-2 before exiting the competition 4-2 on penalties.

Although it handed Ross and Eaton a chance to watch the Robins before they visit Oakside, it also enabled the Hertfordshire club to burn off some calories after Christmas.

Redbridge will not have that opportunity before Saturday, however, and will hope they are not too rusty.

“Sawbridgeworth are a decent side and are playing before us, so that will probably help their match fitness,” said Ross.

“They’re doing well in the league and we are not under-estimating them at all, but we’re hoping to get a result.

“We know it is going to be a hard game and it is difficult to know exactly how the break will affect us.”

Related articles

Keywords: Dave Ross Ricky Eaton Essex Senior League Sawbridgeworth Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

West Ham crash out of FA Cup with embarrassing thrashing by Man City

Yesterday, 22:02 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Winston Reid (left) and Sofiane Feghouli appeal to the referee Michael Oliver after their side concede a penalty

The Hammers found Manchester City far too good as they were crushed in devastating style

Currie says Daggers can ‘do something special’ as injured players start to return

Yesterday, 18:00 Ned Keating
Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers had both Fejiri Okenabirhie and Craig Robson back on the bench against Braintree Town after long spells on sidelines

Ross expects Redbridge to be confident on return

Yesterday, 16:30 George Sessions
Action from the Essex Senior League clash between London Bari and Redbridge (pic: Tim Edwards)

Motormen beat Eton Manor in final match of 2016 and go into Saturday’s clash at Oakside with plenty of belief

Alexander and Mackie enjoying life at Greenwich

Yesterday, 15:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient against Greenwich Borough in pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Leyton Orient pair have achieved huge success at DGS Marine Stadium club since taking over in December 2015

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Ilford down Airportmen

Action from Ilford penultimate match of 2016 at local rivals Barking (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Fenn heaps praise on Stansted management team

Ilford boss Allan Fenn issues instructions at Cricklefield Stadium (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redbridge boss can’t wait to face Dons

Redbridge joint-manager Dave Ross (right) smiles at Oakside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Edwards: Orient know what to expect from Barnet

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Exeter City vs Leyton Orient

Jay Simpson in action at Wycombe Wanderer, whichs looks to have been his final appearance for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now