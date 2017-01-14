Search

Essex Senior League: Clapton, Redbridge play out draw; London Bari beaten

12:00 15 January 2017

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Essex Senior League: Clapton 0 Redbridge 0; Southend Manor 4 London Bari 1

Clapton slipped off top spot in the Essex Senior League following a goalless draw at home to Redbridge.

Tons had taken over top spot with a 4-1 win over Haringey & Waltham, knocking Barking off their perch.

Jon Fowell’s men had been in good form ahead of the clash, winning each of their last four in the league.

But they came up against a resolute Redbridge side, who themselves have become a tough nut to crack in recent weeks.

Neither side was able to find a breakthrough at the Old Spotted Dog as the played out a stalemate.

And with Barking winning at FC Romania., it meant Clapton were no longer the leaders of the Essex Senior League.

*************************

London Bari suffered a disappointing second-half collapse as they slipped to a 4-1 defeat at Essex Senior League title hopefuls Southend Manor.

Bari started brightly enough and even held the lead by the end of the first half at Southchurch Park.

But Manor showed why they are going for the title this year, striking four times after the interval to send Chris Davis’ men crashing to defeat.

