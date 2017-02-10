Search

Essex Senior League: Busy away-day schedule will be fine says Ilford boss Allan Fenn

16:00 10 February 2017

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The Foxes only play once at Cricklefield Stadium during the rest of February, but have another four away games

Ilford boss Allan Fenn has no concerns about his team playing several away games in the Essex Senior League this month.

The Foxes travel to Basildon United this weekend and visit London Bari on Wednesday and the Cricklefield Stadium outfit also go to Eton Manor and West Essex before the end of the month.

But Fenn said: “Our away record has been pretty decent, so we don’t mind being on the road.

“We have gone to Stansted and won and beat Barking in our recent run and beat Basildon at home.

“Back in December we beat Southend Manor, so we know on our day we can beat anybody in the division.”

Ilford have handed out two thrashings at home recently with Haringey & Waltham suffering a 4-0 hammering last Wednesday.

Ryan Ramsey netted a brace with Sipho Mtyanda also on target after a visiting player also put through his own net.

It was a perfect way to start the month and Foxes followed that up with a 6-2 success over London Bari on Saturday.

Mtyanda grabbed a hat-trick this time with Ramsey hitting a brace and Chris Stevens also making his mark.

Saturday’s victory extended Ilford’s unbeaten run to 10 matches.

And it was continued on Wednesday night with Isaac Nkosi and Mtyanda finding the net to earn a brilliant 2-1 win at FC Romania.

Fenn is delighted with the level of consistency his Foxes have found ahead of some tricky away days.

Ilford visit the Stuart Bingham Stadium this weekend having defeated Basildon 3-0 on December 21 and face struggling London Bari again, travelling to the Old Spotted Dog next Wednesday.

The Cricklefield Stadium boss has full confidence in his squad, however, as long as they approach every match the same.

Fenn added: “Teams in this league change their starting XIs all the time and especially during the week.

“We just have to turn up with the right frame of mind and work our proverbials off and we should be okay.

“This season we have shown we can beat anybody if we work hard and have the correct mindset. We have found a good level of consistency in recent weeks and I’m looking for us to maintain that.”

