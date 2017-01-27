Search

Essex Senior League: Boss Gursel Gulfer wants Barkingside to tighten up against Sawbridgeworth Town as goals continue to flow

16:00 27 January 2017

Side have been free-scoring in recent weeks, but haven’t kept a clean sheet since November

Barkingside boss Gursel Gulfer has challenged his side to keep a first clean sheet since November 12 when they host Sawbridgeworth Town in the Essex Senior League on Saturday.

Side have not recorded a shut out since their 1-0 win at Clapton two-and-a-half months ago – a run of 10 games in all competitions.

Their wait for a home clean sheet stretches back even longer to October 15 when they beat title challengers Southend Manor 4-0.

At the other end, Barkingside have scored 23 goals in their last seven games in all competitions, so Gulfer knows if his side can start picking up clean sheets, more victories should come their way.

“We know we have to start keeping clean sheets as we’re scoring enough at the other end — our games are probably the most entertaining in the league!” he said.

“We’ll look at what we can do in training to change that rather than bring in players as I’m happy with my squad.”

It will be tough for Barkingside to end their wait for a clean sheet this weekend, though, with the Robins having netted 35 goals in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Sawbridgeworth have also not lost any of their last five matches since being beaten by league leaders Barking on December 10.

Side, though, are another outfit in good form as they look to extend a five-game unbeaten streak in the league, which gives Gulfer hope of beating the Robins.

“Sawbridgeworth are doing well, but we’re also free-scoring at the minute,” he added.

“When we lost to Sawbridgeworth in November, it was our worst display of the season, but we’ve picked up in recent weeks.

“We’re on our best unbeaten run of the season and we’re doing well, but we have to start keeping the goals out if we want to extend it.”

Side were due to face Ryman Premier Division outfit Dulwich Hamlet in the second round of the London Senior Cup on Tuesday, but the tie was postponed because of a frozen pitch, to Gulfer’s frustration.

“We were gutted when the game was called off, but it is what it is and there is no point crying over spilt milk,” he said.

“It would have been like a cup final for us, but now we have to wait a little longer for it.”

Keywords: Essex Senior League Ryman Premier Division Sawbridgeworth Town

