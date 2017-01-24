Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Boss Gursel Gulfer believes Barkingside can upset Dulwich Hamlet in London Senior Cup

13:00 24 January 2017

A Barkingside player goes on the attack against Sporting Bengal (pic Tim Edwards)

A Barkingside player goes on the attack against Sporting Bengal (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Side manager talks up chances of a surprise and discusses Saturday’s win over Sporting Bengal United

Comment
A Barkingside player gets the better of a Sporting Bengal rival at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)A Barkingside player gets the better of a Sporting Bengal rival at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Barkingside boss Gursel Gulfer has backed his side to shock Dulwich Hamlet of the Ryman Premier in the second round of the London Senior Cup tonight (Tuesday).

Side make the trip to Champion Hill to face a Hamlet side who are currently 51 places above the Cricklefields club in the English football pyramid.

Gulfer is fully aware it will be a difficult task against a team chasing promotion to the National League South, but is eagerly anticipating the cup clash.

“We’ll have to park two buses, not just one!” joked Gulfer. “It’s a game all the boys are relishing.

“It’d be nice if we did progress and I believe we are capable of causing a shock. We’re the underdog, but I’ll be telling the boys we can do it.

“Last week in the same cup, Cockfosters, who are at the same level as us, only went out to Wingate & Finchley, who are in Dulwich’s league, on penalties.

“We have players in our squad who have the ability to do damage, but we all have to be on our ‘A’ game if we are to go through.”

Gulfer will hope Barkingside can carry on their good form after earning a 3-2 win away to Sporting Bengal United in the Essex Senior League on Saturday.

A hat-trick for David Laird gave Side the points, with the forward’s third goal coming as a stoppage-time winner at Mile End Stadium.

Gulfer was naturally pleased with the thrilling success, not least because the Cricklefields club were put under plenty of pressure by Bengal throughout.

“It was a good win, especially having been under the cosh for long spells, and to get the goal at the end was great.

“David did a really good job, as did the boys out wide and Luke With in creating space for others.

“It was a good three points against a side in form and we’re now unbeaten in our last five league games.”

Keywords: Essex Senior League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Still pleased to sign ‘versatile’ Howells

28 minutes ago Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss discusses signing former Hatters winger and bringing in Reading teenager on loan

Gulfer: Side can can stun Dulwich

13:00 Ned Keating
A Barkingside player goes on the attack against Sporting Bengal (pic Tim Edwards)

Side manager talks up chances of a surprise and discusses Saturday’s win over Sporting Bengal United

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Orient manager discusses importance of the senior players, Saturdays postponement and surviving relegation this season

Maguire-Drew happy to extend Daggers loan

10:00 Ned Keating
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge and Taron Hare of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers will keep Brighton & Hove Albion winger until the end of the current campaign

Wanstead and Woodford News

Breaking news

All Central line services in Redbridge cancelled on Thursday during Hainault depot staff strike

13:52
RMT staff will strike for 24 hours from 9pm Wednesday. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images

There will be no Central line services in Redbridge on Thursday after RMT union members working at the Hainault depot voted to support a 24 hour strike.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kitroom get off to flyer to reach cup semi-final

Essex Alliance Division Three outfit Kitroom face the camera (pic: Anees Ikramullah).

Ross happy with Motormen performance despite defeat

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Classy FC Romania down Redbridge

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient maintain cushion above relegation zone

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins tries his luck from outside the area at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now