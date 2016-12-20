Search

Essex Senior League: Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer happy with point against FC Romania

14:00 20 December 2016

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Side boss says teams were evenly matched in league clash at Cricklefields

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer believes his side’s draw with FC Romania in the Essex Senior League was a fair result for both teams.

Side took the lead after just 10 minutes at Cricklefields when Luke With found the net.

However, Gulfer’s men were pegged back when Andras Keleman found the net nine minutes before the break.

Neither team could find a way through for a second goal at Cricklefields, but Gulfer is confident it will prove to be a positive point for Barkingside come the end of the season.

“It was a good result because Romania are a side who like to move the ball around and are good in possession,” said the Side boss.

“We had our chances and maybe we could have been 2-0 up and on our way to a victory.

“Instead, we had to defend for long spells and while we did well for the most part, it was poor how we conceded the goal.

“Romania had chances to go on and win the game themselves, but I think the draw was a fair result.”

Barkingside had designated the match against Romania as their ‘Game For The Homeless’, with the club offering free entry to local homeless people.

Side also held a collection on the day for items for local homeless charities, and Gulfer believes the event was a success.

“The ‘Game for the Homeless’ went well and it was important that we did our bit for the community,” he added.”

Keywords: Gursel Gulfer Essex Senior League Romania

