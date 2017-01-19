Essex Senior League: Barkingside hope Sporting Bengal United clash goes ahead this time after Monday’s washout

Side were due to host Bengal earlier this week, but match was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch

Barkingside will be praying they face Sporting Bengal United on Saturday after a scheduled clash between the sides on Monday was postponed.

The two outfits were due to meet at Cricklefield Stadium on Monday in the first of back-to-back Essex Senior League games, but it was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Weather permitting, the teams should hopefully do battle at Mile End Stadium this weekend, which would be Side’s first game in two weeks.

And for Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer, it has left him in a difficult position with regards to giving members of his squad playing time.

“We have such a big squad and everyone wants to play, so when games are called off it makes it difficult for me,” said Gulfer.

“It’s also been tough as we have had to work really hard in training to keep the players’ fitness levels high.”

While Gulfer is obviously frustrated by the gap between games, it has allowed him to get Sam Edward back to fitness.

The Barkingside player had been out for a few months after surgery on a groin injury, but is set to be back to make the trip to Bengal this weekend.

In addition to not playing on Monday, Side were also without a game on Saturday, but Bengal visited Burnham Ramblers and lost 2-0.

Gulfer revealed he did not scout United’s game, but says he knows enough about Sporting heading into this weekend’s encounter.

“I didn’t get the chance to watch them, but they’re no mugs and have won three of their last five in the league,” he added.