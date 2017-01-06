Search

Essex Senior League: Barkingside bring in Montserrat international Dale Lee for Uganda-bound George Lutaaya

09:00 06 January 2017

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Side boss Gursel Gulfer has moved fast to replenish his squad after losing key midfielder

George Lutaaya (left) may have played his last game for Barkingside after returning to his native Uganda over Christmas (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)George Lutaaya (left) may have played his last game for Barkingside after returning to his native Uganda over Christmas (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer certainly appears to have been hard at work over the Christmas break having replaced midfielder George Lutaaya with Dale Lee.

In the days before Christmas, Lutaaya returned to his native Uganda for trials with their FA and was successful, meaning a return to Side in 2017 is unlikely.

But Gulfer has moved fast to fill the void by bringing in former Lee, who has also been capped five times by Montserrat.

Lee could make his Side debut away to Hullbridge Sports in the Essex Senior League on Saturday, and Gulfer says the new man has added to an already talented squad.

“Along with Dale, with have some very good players in this squad and we’ve got some big games to come in the second half of this season,” said Gulfer.

“As far as we know, George progressed in his trial and the Ugandan FA want him to get involved with their national programme.

“We haven’t heard much from him since, but we can only wish him the best of luck in his career.”

When Side hosted Hullbridge in November, they lost 2-1 at Cricklefields despite a goal for forward Luke With.

Since then, the two clubs have had similar trajectories this season, with just five points splitting them, though Side do have a game in hand.

And Gulfer is expecting another hard-fought game between two evenly matched teams at Lower Road on Saturday.

“We were unlucky in that match with Hullbridge earlier in the season and felt we could have got more from it,” he added.

“We didn’t do too much wrong, but we didn’t take the chances which came our way and that was costly.

“Hullbridge are similar to us where they are in the table, so we know they will be a tough side and we have a number of tough games to come this month.”

