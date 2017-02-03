Search

Essex Senior League: Barkingside boss Gursel Gulfer demands a good run of form in league

12:00 03 February 2017

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Side manager wants 12 points from next four games to send team up standings

Barkingside boss Gursel Gulfer is targetting maximum points from his team’s next four games in the Essex Senior League as they look to achieve his end of season aim of finishing inside the top six, writes Ned Keating.

Gulfer’s men saw a five-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end on Saturday as they went down 2-1 away to Sawbridgeworth Town, who had former Barkingside boss Matt Frew playing at centre-back.

However, they visit an Enfield side who have not won in six matches this weekend, so things look good for Barkingside.

And with matches to follow against some of the league’s strugglers, Gulfer believes it is high time for the Cricklefield club to get on a good run of form to rise up the table.

“I’m confident we can bounce back to win and I think we need to win all of our next four games in the league, starting with Enfield,” said Gulfer.

“If we do that, then we would have only lost one of our last 10 games in the league, which is not a bad record, is it?”

Barkingside are also set to be in action on Tuesday night, though not in the league as they travel to Dulwich Hamlet of the Ryman Premier for their

rearranged London Senior Cup second round tie.

The match was due to be played on January 24, before being called off because of a frozen pitch.

But Gulfer says the prolonged wait to play at Champion Hill has not quashed the team’s excitement to face Dulwich.

“We don’t want to embarrass ourselves, but hopefully we can catch them a little cold on Tuesday,” he added.

“They have a big FA Trophy game at Braintree Town on Saturday, so they might rotate our squad, but we’ll still have to play at our best to win.”

Keywords: Gursel Gulfer Matt Frew Ned Keating Essex Senior League Sawbridgeworth Town Braintree Town

Essex Senior League: Barkingside boss Gursel Gulfer demands a good run of form in league

