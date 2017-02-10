Essex Senior League: Barkingside boss Gursel Gulfer backs on-loan Dagenham & Redbridge attacker Jakub Berkowicz to have successful career

Young forward netted twice for Side in success at Enfield last weekend, and will be chasing more goals against Burnham Ramblers

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer believes on-loan attacker Jakub Berkowicz has a great future ahead of him after netting a brace in the Essex Senior League against Enfield last weekend.

Berkowicz, on loan from National League title hopefuls Dagenham & Redbridge, netted twice in a thrilling 4-3 win over the E’s, with David Laird also nabbing a brace for Side.

The latest goals for Berkowicz took the young forward on to six goals in 10 matches since moving on loan to the Cricklefield Stadium club.

Berkowicz will be keen to continue his scoring form with more goals this weekend when Barkingside entertain lowly Burnham Ramblers.

The teenage attacker will also be keen to emulate Newcastle United frontman Dwight Gayle, who enjoyed great success in the Essex Senior League with Stansted, before moving to Daggers in 2011.

And Gulfer insists Berkowicz has all the attributes needed to become a top-quality player over the course of his career.

“Jakub is someone I think can go far in the game. He’s only 19 and is in his first year of men’s football, but he is doing really well for us,” he said.

“He has the making of a great player – he has a great engine for a striker and he knows where the goal is too.

“I’m sure Dagenham have been keeping track of his progress and how he has done for us is sure to have pleased them.”

Switching the focus to Burnham, Gulfer will be hoping his side can back up their triumph against Enfield with success against another of the league’s strugglers.

Ahead of that clash with the E’s, Gulfer had set his team a target of four wins from their next four matches, a run which also includes games away to Eton Manor in the cup and at Haringey & Waltham in the league.

And with Ramblers having won just once on the road this season in all competitions, Gulfer is confident Side can stay on track to achieving that goal this weekend.

“We’ll be looking to get the win, but we need to make sure we play like we deserve to get three points against Burnham,” he added.

As for that success over Enfield, it meant Barkingside bounced back from a loss to Sawbridgeworth Town in their previous match in perfect fashion.

It also saw Side rack up their 30th goal in their last nine games, having conceded 20 over the same spell.

So while Gulfer is pleased his team have found their scoring touch in recent weeks, he is disappointed that they are leaking so many in defence.

“We are the great entertainers of the league,” he said. “We’re giving away poor goals, and we did again on Saturday, but I always felt we’d win the game.

“We’ve only lost one of our last seven games in the league and yes, there have been a couple of draws, but we’re in decent form.”

“We’re scoring freely, but it’s a shame there are only nine games left in the league and to be honest, the sooner it’s over the better.”

After Saturday’s match at home to Burnham, Barkingside are in action at Eton Manor in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy, where Gulfer is targetting silverware.

“We’re still in that and the London Senior Cup, so we’re still in a good position to get something we can celebrate this season,” he added. “But again, the sooner the season is over, the better.”