Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Barkingside boss Gursel Gulfer backs on-loan Dagenham & Redbridge attacker Jakub Berkowicz to have successful career

08:00 10 February 2017

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Young forward netted twice for Side in success at Enfield last weekend, and will be chasing more goals against Burnham Ramblers

Comment

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer believes on-loan attacker Jakub Berkowicz has a great future ahead of him after netting a brace in the Essex Senior League against Enfield last weekend.

Berkowicz, on loan from National League title hopefuls Dagenham & Redbridge, netted twice in a thrilling 4-3 win over the E’s, with David Laird also nabbing a brace for Side.

The latest goals for Berkowicz took the young forward on to six goals in 10 matches since moving on loan to the Cricklefield Stadium club.

Berkowicz will be keen to continue his scoring form with more goals this weekend when Barkingside entertain lowly Burnham Ramblers.

The teenage attacker will also be keen to emulate Newcastle United frontman Dwight Gayle, who enjoyed great success in the Essex Senior League with Stansted, before moving to Daggers in 2011.

And Gulfer insists Berkowicz has all the attributes needed to become a top-quality player over the course of his career.

“Jakub is someone I think can go far in the game. He’s only 19 and is in his first year of men’s football, but he is doing really well for us,” he said.

“He has the making of a great player – he has a great engine for a striker and he knows where the goal is too.

“I’m sure Dagenham have been keeping track of his progress and how he has done for us is sure to have pleased them.”

Switching the focus to Burnham, Gulfer will be hoping his side can back up their triumph against Enfield with success against another of the league’s strugglers.

Ahead of that clash with the E’s, Gulfer had set his team a target of four wins from their next four matches, a run which also includes games away to Eton Manor in the cup and at Haringey & Waltham in the league.

And with Ramblers having won just once on the road this season in all competitions, Gulfer is confident Side can stay on track to achieving that goal this weekend.

“We’ll be looking to get the win, but we need to make sure we play like we deserve to get three points against Burnham,” he added.

As for that success over Enfield, it meant Barkingside bounced back from a loss to Sawbridgeworth Town in their previous match in perfect fashion.

It also saw Side rack up their 30th goal in their last nine games, having conceded 20 over the same spell.

So while Gulfer is pleased his team have found their scoring touch in recent weeks, he is disappointed that they are leaking so many in defence.

“We are the great entertainers of the league,” he said. “We’re giving away poor goals, and we did again on Saturday, but I always felt we’d win the game.

“We’ve only lost one of our last seven games in the league and yes, there have been a couple of draws, but we’re in decent form.”

“We’re scoring freely, but it’s a shame there are only nine games left in the league and to be honest, the sooner it’s over the better.”

After Saturday’s match at home to Burnham, Barkingside are in action at Eton Manor in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy, where Gulfer is targetting silverware.

“We’re still in that and the London Senior Cup, so we’re still in a good position to get something we can celebrate this season,” he added. “But again, the sooner the season is over, the better.”

Keywords: Gursel Gulfer Essex Senior League National League Sawbridgeworth Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Daggers ready to exorcise Southport demons

17:00 Ned Keating
Luke Howell and Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrate the win over Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers suffered an embarrassing night on their last trip to the Sandgrounders

Holland helps West Ham hit back for point

16:14 Joel Summers at Victoria Road
West Ham's under-23s take to the field with Leicester for the Premier League 2 Cup tie at Dagenham & Redbridge

West Ham U23 2 Leicester City U23 2

Busy away-day schedule will be fine says Ilford boss Fenn

16:00 George Sessions
Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The Foxes only play once at Cricklefield Stadium during the rest of February, but have another four away games

McFarlane happy to take any kind of win at Rovers

16:00 Ned Keating
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane gives the thumbs up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss wants all three points to enhance promotion push and does not care how they come

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

London title for Fairbairn’s Riaz

New London champion Tahaa Riaz (Fairbairn) with beaten finalist Sammin Mohammed (Northolt)

Foxes must do ‘professional job’ at FC Romania

Sipho Mtyanda scored a hat-trick for Ilford in their win over London Bari (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redbridge kids catch the eye

Redbridge youngsters face the camera after competing in the London Youth Games cross-country event (pic: Team Redbridge).

Maguire-Drew: Bench role spurred me on to get winner

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

East London Runners get on track

East London Runners Alexandra Rutishauser-Perera and Maud Hodson at the Essex & Eastern Indoor Championships
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now