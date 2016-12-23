Search

Essex Senior League: Barkingside boss Gursel Gulfer admits team have not been good enough in first part of season

12:00 23 December 2016

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Side boss had targeted promotion, so is disappointed to see team floating in mid-table

Barkingside boss Gursel Gulfer admits his team have been their own worst enemy in the Essex Senior League so far as the season takes a break for Christmas.

After relegation last season, Side harboured hopes of an immediate return to the Ryman North this term.

Sadly, that promotion push has not materialised with the Cricklefields club having amassed just 41 points from 28 games and 18 adrift of leaders Barking, who also have four games in hand.

Even on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with FC Romania that Gulfer described as a ‘fair result’, Barkingside had taken the lead through Luke With, only to yield their advantage.

And Gulfer believes it is that inability to see games out which has cost Side so far this season.

“We expected to be in and around the top four in this division by this stage, but we’re too far back,” said the Barkingside boss.

“We decided not to apply for promotion this year because of that, we’ve lost too many games and we have no momentum.

“Yes, we’re unbeaten in our last three, but we still have a lot to learn about game management as we’re still letting points slip away.

“We’ve thrown away chances to win games far too often to get on a good run of form, but that’s how football works.”

Side return to action in the league with a trip to Hullbridge Sports on January 7 as they look to kick on over the second part of the season.

With Gulfer already targeting promotion next season, the final part of the current campaign will be crucial to building some much-needed momentum for that push.

But it seems that with a favourable fixture list to come, the Barkingside manager is feeling a little more optimisitic.

“The second half of the season, because we have a lot of the sides below us left to face, there is no reason why we can’t target a top six finish,” added Gulfer.

“I have a good squad here and there are still a few more boys to come back from injury, which will be a boost.

“It all bodes well for a successful second half of the season, which will set us up well for the next campaign.”

