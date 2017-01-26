Essex Senior League: Allan Fenn trying his best to keep Ilford positive

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Foxes are again without a Saturday match and next play on Wednesday at Haringey & Waltham

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Allan Fenn is confident Ilford can finally start to build some momentum in the Essex Senior League when they visit Haringey & Waltham next Wednesday.

By the time the Foxes travel to the Terence McMillan Stadium, they wouldn’t have played a competitive match for three weeks since drawing 2-2 with Wadham Lodge on January 11.

A strange fixture list and the postponement of two encounters against Tower Hamlets this week has meant Ilford haven’t kicked a ball in anger for a while.

Fenn said: “We are taking each match as it comes because we have already had a lot of games off this season.

“All the lads are looking forward to it and hopefully we can start to build momentum again, especially with the number of fixtures coming up.

“I know come Wednesday the boys will be buzzing because they are all champing at the bit to play now.”

After facing Haringey on February 1, Ilford will go on to play another seven matches during the month.

It is exactly what the Foxes squad require after a strange January with very little competitive football played.

They’ve played just three times this month – beating Stansted and drawing 2-2 with both FC Romania and Wadham Lodge.

Fenn added: “The boys had last Saturday off, so we are training this weekend and it is all about remaining positive and focused.

“It is very easy to let your mind slip and we are quite an intense group because we like people to be at it all the time.

“Obviously recently it has been difficult, but we are training tonight and then again on Saturday, although I’m looking to arrange a last-minute friendly.

“I know it is very unlikely because everybody is playing, so if I can’t sort out a game, we’ll train and carry on preparing for Wednesday.”