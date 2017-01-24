Search

Essex Senior League: Allan Fenn hoping Tower Hamlets postponement is Ilford’s last for a while

17:30 24 January 2017

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The recent bad weather has forced the Foxes to have three games called off this month due to frozen pitches

Ilford manager Allan Fenn is hoping they don’t have any more postponements in the Essex Senior League after a frustrating week.

The Foxes were set to host Tower Hamlets on Saturday, but their Cricklefield Stadium pitch was frozen over.

And the return fixture at Mile End yesterday fell to the same fate, yet the Ilford boss is remaining positive.

“I think Monday will be our last postponement for a while. We are pretty much non-stop from next Wednesday (February 1) until the end of April,” said Fenn.

“We have a lot of weeks where we play three games, but we definitely have the squad to cope with that.

“It has almost been like we’ve had a pre-season all over again, but we’re trying to keep the spirits high and we’re still in two cups, so we have plenty to play for.”

With no competitive match this Saturday, Ilford have to wait until next Wednesday to pit their wits against Haringey & Waltham at the Terence McMillan Stadium.

After that fixture, the Foxes have a busy schedule, which is in complete contrast to the first month of this year.

By the time January finishes next week, Ilford would have played just three times in 2017 after having two games against Hamlets postponed and one at home to Waltham Forest called off.

It has left the Foxes squad disappointed, Fenn added: “It’s been frustrating and I don’t know what we have done to Mother Nature because today the weather has been beautiful.

“Typically we don’t play again now until next Wednesday, but it is what it is and we have to keep being positive.

“One of the most difficult things has been keeping the unity because all of the boys are moaning about the matches being postponed.

“I did say ‘welcome to the Essex Senior League. If you think you are good enough, go and play with Ronaldo and his undersoil heating’ but we have to get on with it.

“Keeping all the boys motivated of late has been one of my biggest and toughest challenges as a manager, but we’ll be playing again soon.”

