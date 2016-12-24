Essex Senior League: Allan Fenn happy to perform U-turn on Ilford’s Sipho Mtyanda

Ilford's Sipho Mtyanda tackles Barking's Omari Delgado as others look on at Mayesbrook Park (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Former Barking player was set to leave Foxes, but has played key part in them ending 2016 with back-to-back wins

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It would have come as a surprise to many to see Sipho Mtyanda in action for Ilford last Saturday during their fine 2-1 win over Essex Senior League leaders Barking.

Only last week Foxes boss Allan Fenn had discussed letting Mtyanda depart Cricklefield Stadium despite having a lot of admiration for the talented attacker.

And it seems the respect that Fenn has for the former Barking player convinced him to keep Mtyanda with the club after all.

“Sipho was going to leave,” said the Ilford manager. “He came round and we had a long chat and after I just felt like I wasn’t doing the right thing.

“I’ve been big enough to admit my mistake and he loves what I’m doing here and I love him. Fair play to him because he did really well on Saturday against his old club.

“I was delighted for Sipho and I’m glad I admitted my mistake. At the end of the day he is a very good player and we’re a much better team with him in it.”

Mtyanda played his part during Ilford’s 2-1 success over Barking at Mayesbrook Park at the weekend.

Ajay Ashnike opened the scoring for the Foxes in the 17th minute, before Wale Odedoyin struck against his old club five minutes after half time to make it 2-0.

Barking pulled one back, yet Ilford held on for an excellent victory over their old foes in their final away match of 2016.

Foxes then beat Basildon United 3-0 on Wednesday night in their their last competitive fixture until January 4 when they visit Stansted in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy first round.

But Fenn added: “We would have loved to be playing on Boxing Day and had a full programme over the Christmas period.

“After beating Barking we have a bit of momentum, but you have to do what the league tells you to. We’ll come back from the break still in two cups and looking to finish strongly in the division.”

Ilford are set to have 10 days off over Christmas, before returning to training on December 31 to prepare for their trip to Hargrave Park.

The Foxes were set to play Stansted on November 29, yet the tie was postponed just an hour and 15 minutes before kick-off.

“It is a mini-break and we have a few injuries so it gives those players a chance to return and be ready for our first match of 2017,” said Fenn.