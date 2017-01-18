Essex Senior League: Allan Fenn calls on Ilford to start strongly against Waltham Forest

Ilford manager Allan Fenn and goalkeeper coach Dave Morgan look on (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Local clubs do battle at Cricklefield Stadium tonight with two points separating them in the division

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford manager Allan Fenn wants his team to begin on the front foot at home to Waltham Forest in the Essex Senior League tonight.

The Foxes will be playing their first game in seven days after surprisingly having the weekend off.

Fenn’s team found themselves two goals down against Wadham Lodge last time out, but managed to fight back to claim a 2-2 draw.

He said: “Waltham Forest are in a bit of disarray and have had a lot of upheaval recently, but they got a good result on Saturday.

“They will be buzzing after beating Hullbridge 1-0 and it is a derby so we have to be on our game.

“Last time out against Wadham Lodge we were awful in the first half, but we managed to get two late goals.

“We do need to be dominating matches from the start and that’s the plan against Waltham Forest tonight.”

Fenn and his squad will be relishing the chance to play if the game goes ahead with temperatures set to drop again this evening.

The fixture schedule hasn’t been kind to Ilford with the Cricklefield club having two Saturdays off in January.

“It is ridiculous to not have a game last weekend and then be playing three times in the space of six days, but it is what it is,” said Fenn.

“We find it frustrating, but we just have to get on with it and try to get a good result against Waltham Forest.”

After tonight’s match, the Foxes host Tower Hamlets on Saturday before travelling to the Mile End Stadium on Monday.

Once again it is bizarre to make the two local clubs play each other twice in such quick succession.

This comes after Ilford had two weeks off over Christmas with the whole league taking a break.

Fenn did actually welcome that decision with several of his squad suffering with illness, he added: “We didn’t kick a ball over Christmas, but that wasn’t the worse thing in the world.

“ bug has gone through us, so the break allowed people to rest up and stay in bed so they could properly get over the illness going around.”