Essex Senior League: Allan Fenn admires Tower Hamlets, but Ilford need the points

08:00 20 January 2017

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Cricklefield Stadium boss full of praise for Ade Abayomi and discusses ‘ridiculous’ fixture list

Tower Hamlets manager Ade Abayomi (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).Tower Hamlets manager Ade Abayomi (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Ilford manager Allan Fenn has a huge amount of respect for the work Tower Hamlets do within the community, but will put that to one side over the next week.

The Foxes host the Mile End Stadium club in the Essex Senior League on Saturday, before they do battle again on Monday.

And despite Ilford’s manager having a lot of respect for his opposite number Ade Abayomi, he is determined to take six points off him this week.

Fenn said: “The people at Tower Hamlets come from a part of London where I was brought up, so I know those streets well and sometimes football is your only escape.

“I appreciate the work being done by the teams from that area and have a huge amount of respect for them all.

“At the same time, we need to be taking six points from these two games because we believe we should be in a better position and we need to show it.”

Ilford’s meeting with Hamlets on Saturday is the first between the two clubs this season despite being halfway through the league campaign.

If that is bizarre, what is even more puzzling is the fact the teams will play each other twice in the space of three days.

The Foxes haven’t even faced London Bari yet this season and will do battle with them next month with the two fixtures taking place inside two weeks.

Fenn added: “It is disgraceful to ask us and Tower Hamlets to play each other twice in the space of three days when we haven’t even faced some of the other teams in the league.

“It is a ridiculous situation and my players are asking serious questions about next season and so am I.

“As much as I love this club, the league make it so difficult for me and other managers and something needs to change.”

Ilford are not the only team to suffer at the hands of the fixtures computer this season with the likes of Clapton and Bari being made to play several away games in a row recently.

The Foxes only play twice on Saturdays in January with four of their other fixtures taking place during midweek.

Fenn warned: “Some needs to be done because it is so difficult to be optimistic and positive when you aren’t allowed to get any momentum going.

“We aren’t the only team to have this type of problem either and it needs to be looked at quickly.

“I fear if the Essex Senior League don’t sort it out then good people are going to leave this division.”

